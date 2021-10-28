Star Trek: Nemesis Tricorder Kit #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Fame Focus looks back at the delightful practical visual effects from the 1984 Dune and trust us, you’re not gonna want to miss this vid! Via The Grue:. 15 rubber Sandworm models were made to different scales depending on the scale of the set they were to be used on, the largest of them were 22ft long (6.7m) and 3ft in diameter (90cm). The worms were first sculpted in clay, then molded in plaster, a latex rubber skin was cast which was then packed with polyfoam. The larger versions were capable of opening their mouth to reveal their teeth and lifting their heads up and moving them from side to side, the medium-sized worms could gyrate but couldn’t open their mouths and the smallest were just used in the background.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO