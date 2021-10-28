CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Star Trek: Nemesis Tricorder Kit #3DThursday #3DPrinting

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s my version of the tricorder prop seen in Star Trek: Nemesis. I did my best to get the dimensions to where they look right based on reference photos of the screen used props but I didn’t have exact measurements. It seems...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Happy Spooktober Pumpkin #3DThursday #3DPrinting

This is just a mini pumpkin with a sign for celebrating the spooky season. Fits in the palm of your hand. Everything is support-free, unless you want a cleaner looking knife blade, then print it standing on the edge with support. The sign slides into the pumpkin on the top,...
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

HALLOWEEN Window & Wall Clings #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Here are some 3D printed Halloween Wall/Windows clings I made. Since they are thin they take no time at all to 3D print. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4946390. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry...
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

Loofah Hook for Shower Curtain #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Simple hook for hanging a loofah on existing shower curtain rings. Slides onto any shower curtain ring under 10mm thick – should easily fit most. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4916294. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry...
LIFESTYLE
adafruit.com

Clean/Dirty Dishwasher Magnet #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Another easy print Clean/Dirty Dishwasher sign to use with an 8mm x 3mm magnet. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tricorder#Star Trek#Chat#Adafruit#Instagram
adafruit.com

Eye of Agamatto – Dr Strange’s Amulet #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Perfect cosplay accessory from Ciffus on Thingiverse:. Played with dimensions and hollowed out to incorporate electronics. Lid designed to be screwed on. Printed in yellow PLA (except for the stone), primed, painted, and weathered. Stone printed with translucent PLA painted with green nail polish. Led inserted from behind, attached to...
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

Adafruit’s trusty stencil machine, doing what it loves to do best 💕 #ManufacturingMonday

Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NerdForge Turns Their New Studio Into a Medieval Workshop

On the latest NerdForge, Martina and Hansi begin to move into their new studio and workshop space. Not content with white walls and ceiling, they turn the studio area of their new space into a Medieval fantasy workshop. There are some good prop-making tips here, like antiquing glass bottles by...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
adafruit.com

Online GIF Tools provides easy GIF animation manipulation

Our go-to animated GIF file editor had been ezgif.com for awhile now. A new competitor is now out: onlineGIFtools.com. It seems like few image editors have a broad array of GIF tools. And the hassle of installing software, especially in restricted computing environments. Online tools can come to the rescue.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Halloween 21 (Frame) #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
CELEBRATIONS
adafruit.com

STEMMA Sunday – I2C QT Slide Potentiometer with NeoPixels

We designed a buncha I2C-to-whatever converters a while ago but got hit with the silicon shortage, so we’re redesigning the boards with chips we can get. For example here is a I2C to slide pot + 4 NeoPixels design. Now lots of microcontrollers have ADC so you may not need a converter. But if you’re using a SBC like a Raspberry Pi, adding analog inputs is a little messy, so you could definitely use something like this. Or maybe you just want an easy plug-n-play panel mountable slider. Either way, this code works great, and runs on an ATtiny8xy (e.g. ‘817 or ‘806) which we were able to get on the market – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

1984 Dune Practical VFX

Fame Focus looks back at the delightful practical visual effects from the 1984 Dune and trust us, you’re not gonna want to miss this vid! Via The Grue:. 15 rubber Sandworm models were made to different scales depending on the scale of the set they were to be used on, the largest of them were 22ft long (6.7m) and 3ft in diameter (90cm). The worms were first sculpted in clay, then molded in plaster, a latex rubber skin was cast which was then packed with polyfoam. The larger versions were capable of opening their mouth to reveal their teeth and lifting their heads up and moving them from side to side, the medium-sized worms could gyrate but couldn’t open their mouths and the smallest were just used in the background.
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

The Great Search: Mini 5V Charge Pumps #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey #Adafruit @DigiKey @Adafruit

Sometimes you’ve got some 3.3v powered circuitry and you just need a li’l bit of 5V power for some LEDs or to level shift to 5V circuitry power. You could go with a boost converter, but usually you need a diode, inductor, maybe even a feedback resistor set. If you only need ~50mA you may be able to get away with a charge-pump. These low-current boosters are not as efficient as DC/DC style converters but they are very simple and cheap, only needing a capacitor or two to ‘double’ the input voltage and then regulate it down. (Video)
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Solder paste and flux Dispenser #3DThursday #3DPrinting

This is a minor fitment remix for the whole body. I found the original body didn’t fit the thread rod, and it was out enough to suggest this isn’t just my printer. I’ve widened the holes in the body and tidied up the keys for the slot so that it fits and works.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, Spooky Projects and more! #Python #ICYMI #CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday’s Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You’ll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (before this post). 9,089 subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out in a week and being subscribed...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Final render of NeoSlider Stemma QT board before ordering!

This is the last PCB check before ordering this new design. It’s a I2C Slide Pot + NeoPixel board. One change we made is now the address jumpers are default-closed pulled low, so you just have cut a trace to change the address – instead of soldering the pad. Also, we made it a little easier to selective-solder by moving the outer NeoPixels in away from the potentiometer mounting holes.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

And… a matching tester PCB for Stemma QT NeoSlider

After ordering a board panel, I’ll whip together a tester shield. This will go on a Metro M0 (SAMD21) running our stand-alone UPDI programming code. The mounting holes on the breakout become the tester jig alignment holes thanks to some standoffs. Then we just have oval pads for securely soldering the pogo pins. Note the p-channel FET on the VIN pin, we use that to power cycle the board when testing the address pins since they’re sampled on boot only.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

ATtiny8x6 Stemma QT / Breakout design

OK this looks a lot like the ATtiny8x7 breakout https://www.adafruit.com/product/5233 but this time it features the lil sister, the 806/816 which comes in a 3x3mm QFN. It’s just a couple fewer pins, but it has one thing going for it: there’s a ton in stock right now! And really, that’s all it takes to get our design motor going. So, here’s a little breakout for the board so we can verify the package and footprint. We’ve set up our seesaw peripheral github CI to test-compile against all four chips: 806/816/807/817 to make sure we can smoothly move from one chip to the other depending on availability. https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_seesawPeripheral/runs/3746798929?check_suite_focus=true … coming soon!
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy