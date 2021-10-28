SpaceX rideshare program beats small rockets for Emirati launch contract

It might not look like much today but SpaceX has begun assembling what is set to become Starbase’s largest Starship manufacturing facility. The structure, which has generally come to be known as Starbase’s ‘wide bay,’ was first teased by CEO Elon Musk in July 2021 and will be the fourth permanent assembly ‘bay’ constructed at Starbase – currently SpaceX’s sole dedicated Starship factory. The first, now known simply as the windbreak, is a triangular bay built in 2019 that is mostly unused but occasionally supports work on Starship nose assembly. Next, SpaceX built a larger ‘mid bay’ in the first quarter of 2020, out of which every Starship prototype and test tank since SN3 has been built.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO