Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX rideshare program beats small rockets for Emirati launch contract

By Eric Ralph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) space agency has contracted with SpaceX to launch a domestically-built Earth observation satellite on a Falcon 9 rideshare mission. Known as MBZ SAT, the ~700 kg (~1550 lb) spacecraft will be the second domestic imaging satellite (mostly) built by the UAE itself and, among several other...

SpaceX accepts delivery of NASA’s DART asteroid impact spacecraft

NASA says that the Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) spacecraft has arrived at SpaceX’s Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) facilities for a launch later this month. After being carefully packaged for shipment from Maryland’s Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab (JHUAPL) on September 29th, the small 690 kg (~1500 lb) spacecraft was transported by road and arrived at third-party VSFB processing facilities on October 2nd. Once there, technicians unpacked DART, charged its batteries, and performed a wide range of final tests and checkouts to verify the nominal operation of all spacecraft systems after an almost three-thousand-mile journey.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch five times next year

New US military confirmation of a third SpaceX Falcon Heavy contract means that the world’s most powerful operational rocket has five launches firmly scheduled next year. On October 30th, a US Space Systems Command spokesperson confirmed to SpaceNews that the military’s USSF-67 contract with SpaceX – announced in August 2020 – is for a Falcon Heavy launch directly to geostationary orbit (GEO). According to the same spokesperson, despite more than a year of payload-side delays to similar USSF-44 and USSF-52 Falcon Heavy launches, USSF-67 remains “on track for [a] mid-to-late 2022 launch.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Launch#Other Space#Relativity Space#Uae#Smallsat Program#Exolaunch
SpaceX Crew-3 launched moved to Monday

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The launch of the next crewed SpaceX mission has a new date and time. The Crew-3 rocket launch has been moved to Monday at 9:51 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center. What You Need To Know. Next available launch date for the SpaceX Crew-3 mission is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceX begins assembling Starbase’s biggest manufacturing building yet

It might not look like much today but SpaceX has begun assembling what is set to become Starbase’s largest Starship manufacturing facility. The structure, which has generally come to be known as Starbase’s ‘wide bay,’ was first teased by CEO Elon Musk in July 2021 and will be the fourth permanent assembly ‘bay’ constructed at Starbase – currently SpaceX’s sole dedicated Starship factory. The first, now known simply as the windbreak, is a triangular bay built in 2019 that is mostly unused but occasionally supports work on Starship nose assembly. Next, SpaceX built a larger ‘mid bay’ in the first quarter of 2020, out of which every Starship prototype and test tank since SN3 has been built.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-3 launch again, citing ‘minor medical issue’ with astronaut

NASA is again having to delay the launch of its Crew-3 mission because one of the four astronauts is experiencing a “minor medical issue,” the agency announced Monday. NASA would not say which of the crew members — Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn or Kayla Barron or the European Space Agency’s Matthias Maurer — was affected or what exactly the medical issue entailed but said “the issue is ...
ORLANDO, FL
SpaceX
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
United Arab Emirates
SpaceX astronaut launch slips into November

Update: A “minor medical issue involving one of [the] crew members” has forced NASA to delay Crew-3 a bit less than four more days from early November 3rd to 11:36 pm EDT (03:36 UTC), Saturday, November 6th. Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon are in good health and will remain vertical at Pad 39A.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceX Starship prototype ready for record-breaking tests

Over the weekend, SpaceX has installed the last of its first orbital-class Starship’s six Raptor engines, setting the prototype up for one or several record-breaking tests later this week. Tentatively scheduled as early as 10am to 6pm CDT on Monday Tuesday, November 1st 2nd, the next test up on Starship...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceX rocket launch delayed until Wednesday

A SpaceX rocket launch has been delayed until Wednesday. When it launches it will take a new crew to the International Space Station. Navy Lieutenant Commander Kayla Barron and three colleagues will be there for the next six months. She has already spent years on a series of groundbreaking missions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceX preparing Super Heavy, Starbase for booster’s next steps

Amid a flurry of deliveries and work on several new Starship boosters, SpaceX is preparing the first truly finished Super Heavy for its next steps. Partially completed by early September, Super Heavy Booster 4 (B4) supported SpaceX’s iconic ‘full stack’ fit test back on August 6th before returning to the build site but has mostly just floated around Starbase’s launch and test facilities in the seven weeks since its second trip to the pad. On September 10th, CEO Elon Musk himself suggested that SpaceX had plans to static fire the booster as early as mid-September – more than six weeks ago. Obviously, nothing even approximating Super Heavy testing transpired. Instead, at least relative to rapid-fire Starbase operations in the two years prior, SpaceX has almost absentmindedly worked on the booster, mostly completing partially-finished wire runs that run its full 69m (~225 ft) length.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

