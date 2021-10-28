CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

AP: Myanmar military uses systematic torture across country

By VICTORIA MILKO, KRISTEN GELINEAU - Associated Press
 7 days ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The soldiers in rural Myanmar twisted the young man’s skin with pliers and kicked him in the chest until...

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
Former US diplomat Bill Richardson meets Myanmar leader

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson on a humanitarian mission to strife-torn Myanmar met Tuesday with the head of the Southeast Asian nation’s military-installed government.Myanmar’s Information Ministry said Richardson held discussions with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing about prevention and control of COVID-19. Also present were the ministers of foreign affairs, health and international cooperation, it said. The meeting was shown on the evening news broadcast of state television MRTV.Richardson’s mission was announced Sunday by his office, which quoted him as saying he is “visiting the country to discuss pathways for the humanitarian delivery of...
Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler excluded

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders began their annual summit without Myanmar on Tuesday amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group's meetings. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
#Myanmar#Jakarta#Ap
Ethiopian leader calls on citizens to defend his government as Tigray rebels make gains

Johannesburg — It's been nearly one year since Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops in to crush rebellious forces in the country's northern Tigray region. In that time Abiy's standing as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for ending the war with neighboring Eritrea has been undermined, as those same troops have been accused of committing unspeakable atrocities.
Civil War Plagues Myanmar After Military Coup

Civil war has spread throughout Myanmar since the military junta overthrew the government in February, according to the departing U.N. envoy, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. U.N. Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener recommended sanctions against the junta leaders until they can be replaced with officials that want...
US wants probe into claims of mass torture of detainees by Myanmar’s military

The US State Department has demanded a thorough investigation into claims that Myanmar’s military was exposing detainees to brutal torture techniques ever since it wrested power after a military coup.Washington said it was “outraged and disturbed” by reports that Myanmar’s military regime had been using “systematic torture”. “Reports of torture in Burma must be credibly investigated and those responsible for such abuses must be held accountable,” the said the state department’s statement.The United Nations’ top expert on human rights in Myanmar also called for strong international pressure on the Myanmar Junta, which has been in power in the country ever...
Military officers condemn CIA torture as a stain on America

Seven senior US officers serving on a military jury have rebuked the alleged CIA torture of a prisoner as "a stain on the moral fiber of America". A clemency letter from most of the panel, published by the New York Times, condemns the treatment of Majid Khan. Khan admits working...
The Independent

Sudan military orders 4 detained ministers released

Sudan s top general on Thursday ordered the release of four government ministers who were detained amid a coup last week, the country's state news agency reported. Moez Hadra, a defense lawyer for the deposed officials, said they have yet to be freed. Sudan's state news said that Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan had issued the decision for Hamza Baloul, minister of information and culture, Hashim Hasabel-Rasoul, minister of communications, Ali Gedou, minister of trade and international cooperation, and Youssef Adam, minister of youth and sports to be let go. Hadra's statement comes as the country's top generals and former civilian...
perutribune.com

UN report says Ethiopia's war marked by 'extreme brutality'

GENEVA (AP) — All sides in Ethiopia’s yearlong war in the Tigray region have committed abuses marked by “extreme brutality” that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday, noting “the big numbers of violations” are linked to Ethiopian forces and those from neighboring Eritrea.
The Independent

Israel tests massive inflatable missile detection system

Israel said Wednesday it has begun testing a massive inflatable missile detection system designed to hover at high altitudes and detect long-range threats.Israel already boasts an array of sophisticated missile defenses, which were used successfully during the 11-day Gaza war this year.The High Availability Aerostat System resembles a giant blimp or zeppelin. The Defense Ministry says it's one of the world's largest systems of its kind. It was developed in cooperation with a subsidiary of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries and TCOM, a U.S. aerostat manufacturer. Israel has moved aggressively in recent years to counter potential threats from Iran ...
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
AFP

Rebels say Ethiopia capital could fall within weeks as US plans to send envoy

Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa could fall within "months if not weeks", an Oromo group allied with Tigrayan rebels told AFP Wednesday, as Washington announced it would send a US envoy to the country to hold talks. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government for a year, has claimed significant territorial gains in recent days, along with its ally the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA). As fighting has dragged on, reports of massacres, mass rapes and a starvation crisis have emerged, with the UN rights chief on Wednesday denouncing extreme brutality  after a joint UN-Ethiopian report warned of possible "crimes against humanity" by all sides. In Washington, the US State Department said it was sending Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, to the country this week.
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
TheDailyBeast

Military Jury Slams Treatment of Terrorist Tortured at ‘Black Sites’

A week after sentencing a tortured terrorist to 26 years in prison, seven senior U.S. military officers penned a letter condemning the C.I.A.’s brutal treatment of him, calling it a “stain on the moral fiber of America,” reports The New York Times. Majid Khan, a Baltimore high school graduate who joined al Qaeda, testified Thursday at Guantánamo Bay about the horrific abuse he endured from C.I.A. agents at “black sites” abroad, including sexual abuse. “Mr. Khan was subjected to physical and psychological abuse well beyond approved enhanced interrogation techniques, instead being closer to torture performed by the most abusive regimes in modern history,” wrote the panel of officers. Khan had said he was tortured even after cooperating with interrogators. “This abuse was of no practical value in terms of intelligence, or any other tangible benefit to U.S. interests,” the officials said. “Instead, it is a stain on the moral fiber of America; the treatment of Mr. Khan in the hands of U.S. personnel should be a source of shame for the U.S. government.” The letter urged the senior Pentagon official in charge to grant Khan clemency, marking the first time such a request was made at Guantánamo Bay.
The Independent

Poland protests to Belarus over 'intrusion' by armed forces

Poland's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it summoned a Belarusian diplomat over an “intrusion” into Polish territory of "uniformed individuals armed with long guns.”Polish soldiers noticed three uniformed people with long weapons on Polish territory, said Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s security services.“After meeting a Polish patrol, they reloaded their weapons and then departed towards Belarus,” Zaryn said.The incident comes as Poland, a member of the European Union faces significant migration pressure on its eastern border with Belarus. That border forms part of the EU's eastern frontier with autocratic Belarus.The foreign ministry spokesman, Åukasz Jasina, said that...
