No Trip? This Pass Can Still Get You Through Detroit Metro Airport Terminals

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Metro Airport will host special needs children and their parents on Saturday, Oct. 30 for a Fly Day of free activities, food, and airplane flights beginning at 9 a.m. for kids age 7 – 21 over the skies of Mesquite. Challenge Air, which was last in Mesquite in 2019, was created to change the perception of children with special needs through the gift of flight, the city said in a news release about the event. A network of 3,500 volunteers nationwide helps them put on the events called Fly Days. Mesquite Fly Day 2019 (credit: City of Mesquite) “We are excited to land our event back in Mesquite,” said Juliet Siddons, Event Program Director for Challenge Air for Kids & Friends, Inc. “The area pilots and the entire community have been so supportive of our cause to create an environment of inclusion for these children and their families.” Mesquite Metro Airport is located at 1340 Airport Blvd.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO