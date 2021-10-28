How PR Can Attract Investors and Add Value to Your Startup

Antoni Trenchev sits at the intersection of DeFi and banking. As the co-founder and managing partner of Nexo, he's dedicated to providing financial services for the blockchain space. "My co-founder, who originally came up with the idea, was into Bitcoin very early on. He was sitting on some paper profits and wanted to borrow against his Bitcoin to buy even more Bitcoin. It was a great trade because Bitcoin was trading at, I think around $200, and we all know what happened afterward. It was a great idea, but unfortunately, nobody financed it, so we got together with a bunch of people and we came up with the idea of Nexo and this notion that financial services need to be in place for this space to grow," he explained.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO