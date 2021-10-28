CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

How PR Can Attract Investors and Add Value to Your Startup

By Katerina Antonova
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividual venture capital companies receive more than 1,000 proposals a year and are primarily interested in businesses that require an investment of at least $250,000, as stated in Embroker. However, according to the same source, only 1% of startups turn out to be the next Uber, Airbnb, Slack or Stripe. That...

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Triangle Business Journal

How Cary CEO attracts big name talent to his quantum computing startup

"Momentum" is the word Rob Hays, CEO of quantum computing startup Atom Computing, repeatedly uses to describe what’s happening at the company. The firm's momentum is one reason why it's been able to attract heavy hitters to its senior leadership team. Atom announced Thursday it' added Denise Ruffner, formerly of IonQ and IBM (NYSE: IBM), as chief business officer; and Justin Ging, formerly of Honeywell, as chief product officer.
CARY, NC
thebossmagazine.com

What are the Different Types of Funding Sources That Can Help Your Startup?

When it comes to startups, one of the most important things that you need is money. You will have to spend a lot on getting your product ready and then marketing it so that people know about it, who are willing to buy it. This is where funding can come in handy. Funding can help your startup by financing its growth. There are different types of funding available for every business depending upon their financial requirements, so no two businesses or startups will have the same type of sources for making finance available to them.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Your Name#Linkedin#Product Innovation#Uber#Fomo#Mvp#Pr#Techcrunch
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Why This Company Is Providing Financial Services for the Blockchain Space

Antoni Trenchev sits at the intersection of DeFi and banking. As the co-founder and managing partner of Nexo, he's dedicated to providing financial services for the blockchain space. "My co-founder, who originally came up with the idea, was into Bitcoin very early on. He was sitting on some paper profits and wanted to borrow against his Bitcoin to buy even more Bitcoin. It was a great trade because Bitcoin was trading at, I think around $200, and we all know what happened afterward. It was a great idea, but unfortunately, nobody financed it, so we got together with a bunch of people and we came up with the idea of Nexo and this notion that financial services need to be in place for this space to grow," he explained.
ECONOMY
irei.com

Defensive residential returns attract investors

Residential is the most resilient of all property types in Europe, according to AEW’s most recent report. As a result, residential investments offer bond-like, stable and predictable cash flows. For these reasons, residential total returns have historically been less volatile than for the other property types, while generating prime total returns close to 8 percent. On a risk-adjusted basis, residential stands out as the most attractive property sector, the report said.
MARKETS
The Next Web

How to bootstrap and scale your SaaS startup the RIGHT way

As the founder of a bootstrapped startup, people often ask me how I decided on which funding route I’d take when there are so many options for founders to consider. While I don’t have a short answer to this, there’s one thing I can say: your choice of funding needs to be based on the nature of your business and the product you are dealing with.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
MySanAntonio

How to Choose the Best CPA Firm for your Startup or Business

How a CPA should service businesses and organizations is changing. Companies and entrepreneurs need to consider several factors before choosing a CPA firm, from tax law changes, continued outsourcing by many firms, and other changes. When searching for a CPA firm, what qualities should an entrepreneur consider?. Ability to steer...
ECONOMY
Tech Times

How to Boost your Monetization: Essential Tips for Travel Startups

With the world slowly going back to normal, it is time to talk business. Travel is a hot, multi-trillion industry for startups. To succeed in this highly competitive domain, you need to learn the industry's ins and outs to the max and monetize every opportunity that comes your way. Here...
TRAVEL
greenhousegrower.com

How the Right Succession Plan Can Add Value to Your Business

One of the key topics to be discussed at the GROW Executive Summit, which takes place Dec. 7-8 in Charlotte, NC, is succession planning, in particular how making the right decisions can add value to your business. While you’ve worked hard to build wealth and assets, sustaining them over the long term requires strategic succession planning. If you want the value of your business to remain intact for your successors, begin the planning process sooner rather than later.
CHARLOTTE, NC
institutionalinvestor.com

Currency Management: Free Your Team to Add Real Value

Currency volatility poses an increasing risk for institutional investors with significant global assets. Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates among currencies can impact investment returns, adding turbulence and uncertainty to portfolios – as well as constant noise. To address this threat, asset managers and owners know that a vigorous, daily currency management system – armed with a highly focused hedging program – is a vital element to manage risk and enhance returns within their core investment strategy.
MARKETS
World Bank Blogs

The pace of change: How quickly can socially responsible investors create impact?

Over the past decade, there has been a dramatic increase in socially responsible investing. In 2020, about $15 trillion of professionally managed assets in the United States considered environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, an increase from less than $2 trillion in 2010 (US SIF 2020). Despite this tremendous increase in socially responsible investing, there is little consensus among practitioners and academics on the optimal way for socially responsible investors to have impact. It is particularly important to understand how quickly socially responsible investors can cause firms to improve. For example, to generate timely impact, should socially responsible investors invest in “green” firms that have already reduced their externalities such as greenhouse gas emissions or in “dirty” firms that are still lagging, to push those firms to reform? The issue of timely impact is particularly salient in light of climate change as scientists argue that unless greenhouse gas emissions are reduced quickly, the world faces potentially catastrophic consequences.
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

How To Calculate Operating Profit For Your startup

Originally Posted On: https://theaccountancycloud.com/resources/blogs/calculate-operating-profit-for-startups. If you’re trying to evaluate your startup and better understand its core profitability, operating profit is a key component. The word core is important here, as operating profit is really only concerned with the core activities of your startup. It provides a measure of how well...
RETAIL
Forbes

How To Transition Your Business From A Startup To A Mid-Sized Company

Essam Abdullah is the founder and CEO of TaxRise Inc. Picture this: You’ve taken on the risks of running your own startup, including turnover in personnel, not enough funding and misjudging market demand. But through all the uncertainty, you stuck it out and are finally making a profit. Now that you’ve ironed out the kinks, it’s time to take what you’ve created and push your business a little further.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

How to Efficiently Embed Your Brand Values in Your Work Culture

Brand values are in the spotlight at the moment. It’s easy to write keywords on a piece of paper and use these in your SEO and messaging, but if that’s all your business is doing, your attempts will crumble at the foundations. People want to see values in action, impacting every part of your company’s work culture, from how you keep your call logs to the causes you support.
MARKETING
Hackernoon

How Blockchain Startups Can Find Product Market Fit

It is estimated that about 305 million startups are created every year. 1.35 million of these startups are in the tech space. The blockchain market value is expected to be worth $15.1 billion by 2024. Some of the most popular tech companies you see today had humble beginnings as startups. How can the current and future founders in the blockchain space find their product-market fit? The big question is; how do you find your product market fit for your blockchain startup? Find a beachhead market for your potential customers and create a detailed description of that real person.
MARKETS
Charlotte Stories

How young investors can benefit from stock market crashes

The stock market, also known as the share or equity market, is the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks or shares of businesses. Individual investors, institutional investors, and publicly traded corporations can invest in the share market through electronic trading platforms or stock brokerage firms. The stock market is considered the primary indicator of a country’s economic development.
STOCKS
Fosters Daily Democrat

PR with a Passion: Tips for using PR to attract talent

One of the biggest business challenges this year is the labor shortage, caused by COVID-19 fears, child care issues, and enhanced unemployment benefits. Now that hiring has become so competitive, organizations must do everything to proactively attract, recruit, and hire talent. This is a perfect opportunity to utilize PR to position your company as an exciting, attractive place to work.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Entrepreneur

How Can Retail Investors Hedge Against Crypto Volatility

In 2021, cryptocurrency markets have firmly returned to bull territory, with bitcoin outperforming stocks and commodities in early October to become the best-performing asset of 2021. Will this prove to be a watershed year for mass adoption –a long-held vision for many in the industry?. While investors from all segments,...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy