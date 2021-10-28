CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Americans who remember the polio vaccine rollout are eager for COVID boosters

By Kirk Siegler
 7 days ago

The overall COVID vaccination rate is lower in rural parts of America than it is in cities by about 10%. But one demographic in rural America is vaccinated at much higher rates - seniors. And they're eager for the booster shots that are rolling out right now. NPR's Kirk...

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

