CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

How Your Financial Values Need To Tie Into Your Life

By Melissa Houston
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Part of the financial planning process that often gets overlooked is the importance of setting values-based financial goals. Shari Greco Reiches, cofounder Rappaport Reiches Capital Management and Behavioral Finance Expert understands how emotions and money go hand in hand. When Shari works with her clients, she works with them by understanding...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Why ‘Experience Thinking’ Should Be At The Core Of Your Business

Mayank Mishra is the VP of Engineering at Contentstack, the pioneer in API-first, headless CMS technology. “Experience thinking” is about developing solutions with the intent of giving the finest experience to the consumers. No, it’s not just design thinking or product thinking, or even an exceptional custom experience. It’s a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Debt#Financial Planning#Core
BlogHer

How to Normalize Taboo Money Topics With Your Inner Circle

Outside of sensitive topics, like, say, COVID-19, many people choose not to talk about their finances with others. In fact, some see it as completely unnecessary. Why share your salary if you’re the only one earning it, especially if you feel like it’s a fair number? Fair enough. Still, that simple rationale may not be as straightforward as it seems; especially since unequal pay persists in the workplace. In a recent chat with marketing guru, “accidental entrepreneur,” and Cubicle to CEO podcast founder (and former BlogHer speaker) Ellen Yin, we dug more into the mindsets behind finance secrecy, and how we...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
theeverygirl.com

How Seeing a Financial Planner Can Change Your Relationship

Every couple has that one topic that causes an argument whenever it gets brought up. For some, it’s trust or where they’re going to live, but for many relationships, it’s money. Even if money isn’t something that gets brought up all the time in your relationship, when you’re talking about spending your life with someone and every financial move they make is now connected to you, it suddenly seems pretty important to see eye-to-eye. If finances are an uncomfortable conversation in your relationship, not to worry—there’s a light at the end of this very dark, frustrating tunnel. Although there are several ways to educate yourself (online, asking friends and family, etc.), working with a financial planner can be extremely beneficial for not only your financial status but also your relationship. Read on to learn how a financial planner can change your relationship for the better.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
shawneemissionpost.com

Your Mortgage: How to stay (financially) fit during the holidays

This time of year is usually very busy. Holiday parties, shopping, visiting with family, traveling, etc. – it all can be quite a blur. A fun blur, of course. It would be nice if some things could stand still while the blur happens. Who wants to think about finances, bills, and saving money during this time of year? Unfortunately, it can be challenging to take the time, energy, and potential sacrifices necessary to keep finances in line. However, just because it’s a challenge doesn’t mean it should be ignored. Being cognizant of what’s going on can be easier to keep finances in check without sacrificing all of the fun.
PERSONAL FINANCE
psychologytoday.com

What Are Your Values?

A value can be defined as "an enduring belief upon which a person acts." Values are similar to attitudes and beliefs in that they have cognitive, emotional, and behavioral parts. But researchers suggest that values are more enduring and long-lasting than either beliefs or attitudes (Limthanakom, Lauffer, Mujtaba, & Murphy Jr, 2008).
Forbes

13 Business And Life Situations Your Financial Advisor Can Help With

Many clients will call their financial advisor during volatile markets or if they want to talk about a portfolio change, but financial advisors can help with more than just retirement accounts. Most major life changes—even positive ones—come with financial implications, and your advisor can be an invaluable resource in helping you build and protect your assets. Further, financial advisors have the expertise to guide you through significant purchases, such as buying a home or paying for college.
PERSONAL FINANCE
gbnewsnetwork.com

Four Reasons to Review Your Life Insurance Needs

This week, Craig Siminski, of CMS Retirement Income Planning, shares an article discussing major life events and the need to review your life insurance coverage in light of changing circumstances:. You may have purchased life insurance years ago and never gave it a second thought. Or perhaps you don’t have...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Shawano Leader

How Corporate Branding Helps Improve Your Brand’s Financial Strength

Today corporate branding has gone well beyond your company’s basic products and services. They are a reflection of your values and what you stand for. They are the medium through which you portray your journey. Your brand is what audiences use to recognise, connect and engage with your business. With...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

How To Attract Abundance In Your Life

When we think about abundance, and how people achieve it, it is easy to imagine someone falling asleep at their desk and never leaving their office. While this certainly is one way to achieve “maximum output”—or burnout— in the workplace, it’s also nowhere near practical, especially if you have a family at home (or any sort of social life, for that matter). I hear it all the time as a career coach: “How can I create abundance and success in my life?”
MEDITATION
Inc.com

How to Tell If a Venture Capitalist Will Actually Add Value to Your Startup

Ask yourself these questions to nail down the elusive VC value-add with your company. These days, deals are extremely competitive, and every venture capitalist (VC) wants an edge. As an in-demand founder raising capital, you'll hear VCs talking about the factors they bring beyond the money, whether it be their "deep founder alumni network," the "senior-level industry advice specific to your niche" or the mystically ambiguous "board-level connections" in that industry you're trying to penetrate.
ECONOMY
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: Values provide a map for your life road

Values provide a map for your life road! from Lynn Nodland on Vimeo. Are you living your values? We got to thinking about this question because there are times when the world seems to be so upside down. People feel that their values are being tested. Knowing what values are...
Forbes

Forbes

284K+
Followers
82K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy