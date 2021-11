A surprisingly upbeat apocalyptic tale, “Finch” stars Tom Hanks in the title role as a man who, sensing his days are numbered, builds an android to look after his dog. Judging by the barren landscape empty of life (human or otherwise) and his own wheezing and coughing, Finch’s last breath probably isn’t too far off. But until then, it’s Tom Hanks versus the elements — including his own frazzled psyche — and if that sounds familiar, like a dystopian version of “Cast Away,” well, the film itself doesn’t offer many counterpoints in this solo survival story of a man who manages to retain a modicum of humor and ingenuity even as he stares down his own mortality.

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO