Top 5 movie picks for Sarasota-Bradenton: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Armadillo Acres Trailer Park is back in business at Venice Theatre, where a new production of “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” opens Friday. The show (and a holiday variation) has been a hit in several past productions, but this is the first time the musical has been presented on the mainstage Jervey Theatre. Luke McFatrich directs the production that features some of the area’s most familiar performers, including Kim Kollar, DaNiesha Carr, Andrea Keddell, Darah Woomert, Steve O’Dea, Seth Bracewell and Colleen Buchmeier. Set in Starke, the show depicts the relationships among the trailer park residents, including a tollbooth collector, his wife who is devoted to Dr. Phil, and a stripper on the run. Michele Kasanofsky is the musical director. “Trailer Park” runs Oct. 29-Nov. 28. Tickets are $32 for adults, $20 for college students and $15 for youth through 12th grade. 941-488-1115; venicetheatre.org.
