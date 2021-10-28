BT Launches New Digital Advertising Platform for Online Businesses

Leading digital insights companies win in the Programmatic Category for their connected data solution that doesn’t rely on third-party cookies for digital ad tracking. Cint, a global software leader in digital insights gathering, and Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, have won the I-COM 2021 Data Creativity Award. They won in the Programmatic Category for their advertising effectiveness measurement solution that combines the power of “Connect by Cint,” which connects digital interactions with real-time surveying, and the Zappi Ad Pulse platform, a brand and digital ad measurement tool. As third-party cookies phase out, this solution is essential in helping marketers and planners determine the effectiveness of a campaign and optimize in-flight against brand metrics,

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO