Fiscal Court Agenda: Oct. 28, 2021

At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Oct. 28, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following actions:

• Proclaim November 2021 as Diabetes Awareness Month

• Consider minutes of the Oct. 14, 2021, Daviess Fiscal Court meeting

• Award the following bids:

• RFQ 14-2021: Six sets of turnout gear for Daviess County Fire and Rescue

• Bid No. 09-2021: Spay and Neuter Clinic project for Daviess County Animal Control

• Bid No. 33-2021: One new excavator for the Daviess County Landfill

• Bid No. 34-2021: One new fuel truck for the Daviess County Landfill

• Bid No. 35-2021: Bullet resistant vests for the Daviess County Detention Center

• Hire Jason Hawkins and Michael Reed as Road Department utility laborers effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings

• Hire Kenneth Duke as Road Department service technician effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screening

• Hear Second Reading of KOC.A.100.02 (2021) #10-2021; Budget amendment #2

• Hear any other business to be brought before Daviess Fiscal Court

• Hear any public comments

• Hear comments by members of Daviess Fiscal Court

• Enter into Closed Session per KRS 61.810 (1): Deliberations on the future acquisition or sale of real property by a public agency, but only when publicity would likely affect the value of a specific piece of property to be acquired for public use or sold by a public agency. No action will be taken by Daviess Fiscal Court

• Adjournment

Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, Daviess Fiscal Court will again be limiting meetings to essential personnel. The meetings will be streamed live on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page. Public questions or comments can be posted to the Facebook live stream or by calling 270-929-1010.