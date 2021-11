68' PSG might want to start thinking about making some changes soon, as they are having to sit deeper and deeper to soak up the relentless Leipzig pressure. 66' Donnarumma gets away with one there! A cross is whipped into the box from the right and the keeper comes out to punch it clear, but doesn't get enough contact on the ball and it falls to Angelino at the far post. Angelino then fires an effort towards goal, but it's well blocked.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO