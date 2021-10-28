Beware of unknown QR codes—they could contain malware

Google removed the Squid Game app from the Play Store after researchers discovered malware in it. If you downloaded the app, here’s what you should do to stay safe. Squid Game is Netflix’s newest super blockbuster series, and people all over the world are hooked. The show, which cost $21 million to make, is expected to generate $891.1 million in revenue, according to Bloomberg. Hackers and malicious users are working overtime to take advantage of viewers and fans as the series grows in popularity. Google has banned an app from the Play Store after a security firm identified it as being used to propagate malware. Users will have to manually remove the app from their devices. Continue reading to learn more about how to keep your gadgets secure.

