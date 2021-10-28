CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Beware of unknown QR codes—they could contain malware

By Steven Melendez
Fast Company
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the pandemic, QR codes have popped up on ad posters, restaurant tables, and billboards around the world, inviting people to scan them in order to view menus and marketing information without having to type a web address into their phones. But clicking QR codes too hastily can...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

QR Codes Are Providing Customers With Convenience And Businesses With Data

Jay Bean, CEO of FreshLime, is a tech entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience empowering SMBs to grow through emerging technologies. You probably noticed that QR codes made a big comeback during the last two years because people had a desire for touchless menus and transactions. In fact, from 2018-2020, QR code usage grew by 96%. For the last few years, my team and I have been developing QR code technology and studying ways we can help businesses start conversations with customers using QR codes. What we've learned has given me insight into how businesses may use this technology in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
Design Taxi

Beware: ‘Squid Game’ Malware Infiltrates Phones With Fake Wallpapers

If you’ve got Netflix, you’re probably in one of the 142 million households worldwide that have caught mega-hit series Squid Game. And with the show’s popularity, has come real-life events and pet costumes. However, if you’re tempted to channel your love for anything Squid Game by decking out your devices...
CELL PHONES
Dark Reading

QR Codes Help Attackers Sneak Emails Past Security Controls

Researchers have observed an attacker using a technique they hadn't previously seen to attempt to sneak phishing emails past enterprise security filters. Abnormal Security, which reported the campaign this week, says between Sept. 15 and Oct. 13 it detected and blocked some 200 emails that contained a QR code — instead of the usual malicious attachment or URL link — to try and drive users to a phishing website.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

These phishing emails use QR codes to bypass defences and steal Microsoft 365 usernames and passwords

Cyber criminals are sending out phishing emails containing QR codes in a campaign designed to harvest login credentials for Microsoft 365 cloud applications. Usernames and passwords for enterprise cloud services like Microsoft 365 are a prime target for cyber criminals, who can exploit them to launch malware or ransomware attacks, or sell stolen login credentials onto other hackers to use for their own campaigns.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Those Roblox npm downloads could be infected with malware

Cybersecurity researchers have once again found (and eradicated) malicious npm packages, this time delivering ransomware and password-stealing trojans on unsuspecting users. Pretending to be Roblox JavaScript libraries, the two malicious npm packages were named noblox.js-proxy and noblox.js-proxies, and use typo-squatting to present themselves to anyone looking for the legitimate Roblox API wrapper called noblox.js-proxied, by altering a single letter in the library's name.
COMPUTERS
Business Insider

How to add a new contact to WhatsApp using the Chats tab or a QR code

You can add contacts to WhatsApp by manually entering them in Chats, or scanning the QR code from their WhatsApp profile. You can also import contacts from your phone to WhatsApp. When entering international contacts, don't forget to start their phone number with a plus sign and then add the...
CELL PHONES
siliconangle.com

‘Trojan Source’ technique can inject malware into source code without detection

A research paper has detailed a new technique that can be exploited to inject malware into source code without being detected. Dubbed “Trojan Source” by researchers at Cambridge University today, the method involves manipulating the encoding of source files so that human viewers and compilers see different logic. In targeting text-encoding standards such as Unicode to produce source code, the researchers could logically encode malicious tokens in a different order from the one in which they are displayed.
COMPUTERS
nunewsindustry.com

Beware of the Squid Game malware

Google removed the Squid Game app from the Play Store after researchers discovered malware in it. If you downloaded the app, here’s what you should do to stay safe. Squid Game is Netflix’s newest super blockbuster series, and people all over the world are hooked. The show, which cost $21 million to make, is expected to generate $891.1 million in revenue, according to Bloomberg. Hackers and malicious users are working overtime to take advantage of viewers and fans as the series grows in popularity. Google has banned an app from the Play Store after a security firm identified it as being used to propagate malware. Users will have to manually remove the app from their devices. Continue reading to learn more about how to keep your gadgets secure.
CELL PHONES
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Payments Fintech Clik2pay Extends Product Offering with Flexible QR Code Feature

Payment service provider Clik2pay introduced its latest product capability at the Telecommunications Risk Management Association of Canada (TRMA Canada) Conference, which was held in Toronto. Building on the established Clik2pay service, which enables consumers to make secure payments directly via their banking accounts, this capability gives customers the option to...
TECHNOLOGY
windowsreport.com

Phishing emails containing QR codes can steal your Microsoft 365 credentials

Experts from Abnormal Security detected a new email phishing campaign. The emails contain QR codes that, if scanned, can lead to serious problems. Besides the scannable codes, apparently, there are also voicemail messages. Attackers use this method to steal Microsoft 365 credentials from victims. Hackers are at it again are...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Create and Scan QR Codes on Chromebook

Quick Response codes, or QR codes for short, are advanced barcodes that contain more information than a traditional barcode. These codes are two-dimensional, allowing you to scan them vertically or horizontally. You can use QR codes to interpret or convey information such as simple text, URLs, payment information, Wi-Fi authentication,...
COMPUTERS
Washingtonian.com

QR Codes Won the Pandemic

QR codes have been around for years, but during the pandemic, the distinctive digital boxes have really taken off. Here’s a look at some of the ways you can use these scannable symbols. Prove You’re Vaccinated. Rather than toting around those flimsy CDC cards, inoculated Virginians are now able to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
towardsdatascience.com

Generating QR Codes With Python In Less Than 10 Lines

Constructing a simple Python Project For Encrypting Your Information With QR Codes. In the modern world, our objective is to always have a secure and convenient way of accessing things. Nobody wants to read and click on elongated URL links or lengthy word sequences. Also, in the world of the recent pandemic, it is usually considered best to avoid touches and achieve transactions without much physical contact.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
The Independent

Bullguard premium protection review: A VPN and secure browser service for a fair price

Having been around since 2002, Bullguard joined Avira as part of Norton Lifelock this year, but is still being sold as a separate product. For your annual subscription you get a very broad suite of antivirus and security tools, plus PC tune-up and parental controls too.Like every other antivirus provider except Avira, the first year’s subscription is charged at half the renewal rate. A subscription that covers ten devices is generous, however, and boosting it to two years of coverage also saves you money, making it one of the more cost-effective products on the market.Bullguard has cheaper products too. Drop...
COMPUTERS
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE

