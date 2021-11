Padraig McCarthy has joined Kleos Space as a director. McCarthy is well-known to the satellite industry from his time as CFO/Finance Director at SES. McCarthy is currently a Partner at the private equity firm NewSpace Capital and an independent Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at listed self-storage company Shurgard. He brings more than two decades of Space industry experience to Kleos, previously serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Committee at global satellite leader SES, where he raised more than €5 billion to fund the company’s growth strategy.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO