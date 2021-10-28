Lateral Hiring Is Becoming So Competitive That Big Law Firms Are Seeking Mergers Instead

FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH - As client demand increases for Big Law’s services, so too does Big Law’s demand for clients’ money. As Law.com’s Dan Packel reports, law firms are looking to push aggressive rate increases in 2022, taking advantage the insanely busy market for M&A work. Firms have not appeared to have many qualms about jacking up rates in both 2020 and 2021 anyway. But industry observers believe there’s still room for more rate growth—even double-digit increases—particularly as firms seek a financial edge that can help them attract and retain top talent. “Industrywide, even though we’ve seen a significant increase in the past year, we’ll continue to see increases driven by significant demand,” said Munger, Tolles & Olson co-managing partner Hailyn Chen. “As much as clients grumble about it, people have continued to see strong realizations.”

