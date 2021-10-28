CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Demand For New Home Construction Rises Amid Influx of New Residents

By Wyatt Goolsby
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikn9C_0cf9kv6100

A new study out of Texas A&M University shows more people are moving to Texas from states like California, Florida, Colorado, and Illinois. Home improvement expert Jim Dutton says that's likely why demand for new homes in Houston is soaring.

“The influx of people moving here along with people who have been working from home deciding ‘Hey, I need a bigger office space. I need space for kids to do their schoolwork’, has just blasted the market with new homes now,” Dutton said.

The number of single-family home construction permits in our area is up 35 percent since 2020.

“You would think when everything is in the downturn during the pandemic, people would be slowing down, but they’re not,” he explained. “The big problem is getting the supplies you need to build it.”

Homebuilders are still reporting a shortage of appliances, plastic, and glass. Dutton doesn't expect a drop in home construction demand here in Houston anytime soon. At least not for another 3 to 5 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FK9Lb_0cf9kv6100

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago homes were affordable to many low-income buyers. But the housing market boom put the region out of reach, report shows

Not long ago, the Chicago area was one of the biggest markets in the country where a low-income family could afford a modest-priced home. But after prices soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, even the lower-priced homes became out of reach for many low-income households, according to a recent report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. The report showed many likely ...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

China new home prices barely grow amid tight curbs - private survey

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's new home prices barely rose in October, weighed down by weak demand in major cities amid stringent policies affecting borrowers and tight credit, a private survey showed on Monday. New home prices in 100 cities rose 0.09% month-on-month, slowing from September's 0.14% increase, according...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
State
California State
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
snntv.com

5 Things To Consider with New Home Construction in Sacramento

Originally Posted On: 5 Things To Consider with New Home Construction in Sacramento (houseidea.com) Have you always dreamed of building a new home in Sacramento?. A Sacramento new home construction project allows you to build your dream house in Sacramento while keeping everything within your budget. If you have a specific vision for your house, hiring a custom home builder will be right for you.
ECONOMY
larchmontloop.com

Conveniently Located New Construction

Larchmont New Construction!! 32 Colonial Ave. Located a stone’s throw from Murray Ave Elementary School, .8 miles from Larchmont Village, Memorial Park and Larchmont train station. This to be built Colonial style home offers over 4800 sqft, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a myriad of bells and whistles. There is plenty of time before completion date (June 2022), so bring your vision and creativity and start working alongside a local builder known for quality craftsmanship and thoughtfully designed homes who exceeds buyer expectations every time… MORE.
LARCHMONT, NY
Sacramento Bee

Amid housing crisis, Sacramento tops a new list: Least affordable new home market in US

The Sacramento region, experiencing a severe housing crisis, now holds the top spot on a new undesirable list: Least affordable new home market in the country. The Capital Region tied with Miami for the spot, according to a report released Thursday by Knock, a real estate technology firm. Knock analyzed household income figures and compared them with median new home construction mortgages for the top 50 largest metropolitan areas in the country.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Zacks.com

Will Housing ETFs Gain as US New Home Sales Rise in September?

The U.S. housing sector witnessed some positive data releases as new home sales surged to a six-month high in September. However, higher house prices remain a major hurdle. Per the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data, new home sales were up 14% in September to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 800,000 units. This compares favorably with August’s downwardly revised sales of 702,000 units from 740,000 units stated previously.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Construction#Home Improvement#Texas A M University
worldpropertyjournal.com

Rising Rate Concerns, Supply Chain Fears Drive New Home Sales

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau, low existing inventory and buyers' fears of future higher mortgage rates, new home sales posted a solid gain last month. Sales of newly built, single-family homes in September rose 14% to an 800,000 seasonally adjusted...
REAL ESTATE
probuilder.com

Record Low New Home Sales and Construction Inventory

After a boom in new home sales during the first months of the pandemic, rates are steadily declining year-over-year with an inventory supply just above the record low of 33 thousand, according to the CalculatedRisk Newsletter. New home sales in 2021 are expected to finish below the total 2020 sales...
REAL ESTATE
magazine.realtor

Where Permits for New Construction Are Surging

Home building has ramped up over the last decade and notably accelerated sharply in 2020 during the pandemic, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Builders applied for 134% more single-family permits in 2020 compared to 2011. Permits are used as a gauge to measure future construction. Multifamily construction permits are 139% higher in that period.
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NBC Miami

Construction of New Brickell High-Rise Concerns Neighbors

The construction of a 47-floor luxury high-rise condo in Brickell has neighbors concerned about the safety of their buildings surrounding the site. The construction site of Una Residences has already flooded and nearby residents are worried this project is risky for them and the environment. "We are very concerned about...
MIAMI, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New home listings absorbed by buyer demand in September, NABOR reports

Home sales in September would have been stronger if there was more inventory, say broker analysts reviewing the September 2021 market report released by the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR). Historically, September is the slowest month for home sales in Naples, but the area’s reputable natural beauty and home-value potential continue to increase its desirability to home buyers. Closed sales in September decreased 18.9% to 914 closed sales from 1,127 closed sales in September 2020, a result of low inventory. A decrease of 213 homes sales might seem like home-buying interest is waning but consider the inventory factor. In September 2020, there were 5,287 properties available. While in September 2021, the month ended with just 1,251 properties for sale—a 76.3% decrease. Comparing showing activity also sheds light on the situation. There were roughly 23 showings per home during September compared to under seven showings per home in September 2020. Basically, more buyers are looking at fewer properties this year.
NAPLES, FL
Spotlight News

Home sales slow as prices continue to soar in New York State

ALBANY — The median price of homes has continued to climb for 17 consecutive months in year-over-year comparisons, while sales declined in September for the first time since August of 2020, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of Realtors. Median sales prices escalated to $378,000 in September. This […]
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Brownfield sites offer £487bn worth of property development

Developing the nation’s brownfield sites would deliver the government’s housing pledge eight times over and add almost £490bn worth of homes into a severely undersupplied market, analysis of official figures has shown.Brownfield sites are areas that have been previously developed but aren’t currently in use, such as derelict buildings or disused car parks.But it is also the term used to describe areas that have had commercial and industrial purposes including those that could have resulted in pollution and contamination by hazardous materials in the past. Such histories can make building on such sites complicated and expensive.Greenfield sites, by contrast, are...
REAL ESTATE
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
333
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy