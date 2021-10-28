CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Shell Q2 profits hit by Hurricane Ida, sets new climate target

By Frank Prenesti
ShareCast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarnings fell by 25% quarter on quarter to $4.13bn, below analyst forecasts of $5.31bn and compared with $955m a year ago, the company said on Thursday. It also set new targets for carbon emission cuts, saying it was now aiming for 50% by 2030, compared to 2016 levels on a net...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneyandmarkets.com

Bulletproof Big Oil Stock Pays 5.5% Dividend

Editor’s Note: Time is running out! We’ve never seen anything like it in the history of the stock market. Adam O’Dell calls it the “Perfect Trading Window,” and he’s identified why it could make some investors very rich. In fact, he’s found the perfect way to play it. It already crushes the market by 6X, but he’s targeting at least one 100% win every month over the next 12 months during this “Perfect Trading Window.” Go here now to get a front-row seat when he reveals all the details tomorrow, November 4.
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Smart Metering Systems 'comfortable' despite energy supplier crisis

The AIM-traded firm was responding to the failure of a number of independent energy suppliers, and Ofgem’s ‘Supplier of Last Resort’ (SoLR) mechanisms being enacted. It said it remained “comfortable” with its previously-guided contracted smart meter order pipeline for the group. In grid-scale batteries, the company said it had now...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Order growth at German factories undershoots forecasts in September

Order growth in German factories undershot economists' forecasts in September, despite solid readings for auto and capital goods orders. According to the Federal Office of Statistics, in seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, new manufacturing orders grew at a month-on-month pace of 1.3% (consensus: 1.8%). Furthermore, August's tally was revised down to...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Currys surges after results; Virgin Money drops

London’s FTSE 250 was up 1.6% at 23,491.38 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Electrical retailer Currys surged after it announced a £75m share buyback as group organic sales jumped 15% from pre-pandemic 2019 levels on the back of continued demand for products such as laptops and video games during lockdowns.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Renewable Energy#Climate#Energy Transition#Third Point Capital#Dutch#Lng#Cmc Markets
ShareCast

Energean on track for FY targets after strong third quarter

The company narrowed its full-year production guidance to 40,000-to-42,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 38-40k. “We are on track to deliver record full year numbers, with annual revenues expected to be in excess of $450m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exploration expenses in excess of $190m,” the company said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Europe open: Shares hit record highs, Lufthansa returns to profit

European shares hit record levels at the opening on Wednesday as a return to profit from Lufthansa helped lift investor sentiment ahead of key central bank meetings this week. The pan-European Stoxx was flat having risen 0.2% in early deals. The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce a tapering of its its $120 billion monthly bond-buying programme and the Bank of England tipped to lift interest rates amid rising inflation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Independent

Energy supplier goes bust amid gas price boom

Another small energy supplier has gone bust amid a squeeze on the sector caused by a spike in global gas prices.Bluegreen Energy Services, which had just 5,900 customers, has stopped trading, regulator Ofgem said on Monday.The supplier becomes the 14th to go out of business in the last two months, as global gas prices soar.With the global price rise in gas pushing up costs to buy energy, we know this is a worrying time for many people and news of suppliers going out of business is unsettling. If a supplier exits the market, we're making sure you are protected 👇https://t.co/L6toJt0sAN...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Oil driller Diamondback braces for 10% price shock in shale sector

Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10 percent jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry. Although oilfield-service companies have been up front about the squeeze they’re feeling from higher labor and material costs, the explorers that hire them have been largely mum -- until Diamondback dropped a bombshell on a Tuesday morning conference call.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

BP Q3 profits beat expectations, reveals $1.25bn buyback

Surging oil and gas prices helped energy giant BP report better-than-expected third quarter profits on Tuesday driven by higher demand and announced a $1.25bn share buyback. Underlying replacement cost profit came in at $3.32bn, beating forecasts of $3.06bn and compared with a $2.8bn profit in the previous three months and $86m a year ago. The dividend was maintained at 5.46 cents a share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Standard Chartered Q3 profit rises as bad debts drop

Underlying pretax profit increased to $1.08bn from $745m in the three months to the end of September from a year earlier as operating income rose 7% to $3.77bn. Underlying credit impairments fell 70% to $108m as economies recovered from the worst of the pandemic. The FTSE 100 bank said it...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower as natural-gas prices mark first gain in 4 sessions

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as traders weighed the potential outcome of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies later this week. OPEC+ is expected to increase production by another 400,000 barrels a day this month, but "there is some evidence that some of the smaller producers are struggling to increase their output to the levels required," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $83.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, finished higher, after three consecutive session declines. December natural gas rose 36 cents, or 6.9%, to settle at $5.542 per million British thermal units. Prices lost 4.4% on Monday.
TRAFFIC
newschain

BP profits better than expected amid soaring energy prices

Soaring oil and gas prices helped BP notch up a better-than-expected profit haul in the third quarter as the global economic recovery sends energy costs racing higher. The oil giant said underlying replacement cost profits jumped to 3.3 billion US dollars (£2.4 billion) in the three months to September 30, up from 86 million US dollars (£63 million) a year earlier when oil prices had slumped due to the pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Bank Blogs

Oil market developments—rising prices amid broader surge in energy prices

This blog is the second in a series of nine blogs on commodity market developments, elaborating on themes discussed in the October 2021 edition of the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook. Oil prices continue to recover. Crude oil prices increased sharply in 2021Q3 and continued rising in October, driven by...
TRAFFIC
ShareCast

London close: BP, mining plays keep FTSE below the line

London stocks closed below the waterline on Tuesday, with miners under the cosh as investors mulled results from the likes of BP and Standard Chartered. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.19% at 7,274.81, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.31% at 23,140.00. Sterling was also under pressure, last...
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Bank of America revises near-term oil price forecasts higher

Bank of America's US oil equity analysts have revised their near-term crude oil price forecasts higher and believe that there is a case to be made that oil could trade in a $70-100 a barrel range for an extended period. "We contend the outcome is an industry institutionally discouraged from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inside Indiana Business

Q3 Profit Hits New Record for Horizon Bank

MICHIGAN CITY - Michigan City-based Horizon Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: HBNC) is reporting record third quarter net income of $23.1 million, up from $20.3 million during the same period a year ago. Chief Executive Officer Craig Dwight says the banking company is well positioned for more significant loan growth in the markets it serves.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy