Spotlight shines on ECB meeting and Q3 US GDP

Cover picture for the articleAsian markets were under pressure on Thursday, following the mostly negative cues from Wall Street overnight as investors adopted a cautious approach towards risk. Concerns seem to be mounting over rising inflation prompting central banks to tighten monetary policy at a time when the global economy is still recovering from Covid-19....

Federal Reserve to Taper money printing that fueled Bitcoin bets

The $120 billion of monthly bond purchases has provided a tailwind for bitcoin as investors see the cryptocurrency as a hedge against dollar debasement in the face of ultra-loose monetary policies. The U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to taper its $120-billion-a-month in bond purchases, taking the first step toward winding...
AUD/USD stalls the post-Fed bounce above 0.7450 on mixed Australian data

AUD/USD bulls face an uphill battle after mixed Australian Trade, Retail Sales data. The US dollar slips as Fed Chair Powell says ‘patience’ on rate hike after taper. All eyes on the RBA Monetary Policy Statement and the US NFP release due Friday. AUD/USD is off the highs but holds...
Modest equity gains seen in Asia after Wall Street

Asia Market Update: Modest equity gains seen in Asia after Wall St. ended higher; Toyota issued mixed guidance, announced buyback; Traders assess Fed statement; BOE due later today; RBA SOMP due on Friday. General trend. - Nikkei rises following holiday. - Japanese cos. due to report earnings include Nintendo, Mitsubishi...
Sterling rebounds ahead of the BOE interest rate decision

The US dollar retreated while stocks wavered after the Federal Reserve delivered its interest rate decision. As was widely expected, the bank decided to leave its interest rate unchanged at the range of 0% and 0.25%. The dot plot showed that the bank will have 7+ interest rates by 2024. Meanwhile, the bank also decided to start tapering its asset purchases. It reduced its monthly asset purchases by about $15 billion. The decision came shortly after data by ADP showed that the private sector added more than 500k jobs in October.
Investors await Bank of England decision

Markets await today’s highly anticipated Bank of England decision as expectations are mixed for today’s meeting after yesterday’s FED decision to start the QE tapering process. While some analysts think the central bank will raise interest rates by 15 points, others believe the bank will follow in the Fed's footsteps and leave rates unchanged while adjusting government asset purchasing. The uncertainty surrounding today’s decision could lead to some added volatility once it is announced as many believe that rising inflation must be addressed by the Bank since it is having a significant impact on the economy as a whole. Whatever the BoE decides to do, it is clear that the global situation is beginning to shift as more central banks start to take steps towards normalizing monetary and fiscal policy after nearly two years of emergency measures.
Forex Today: Dollar holds its ground as Fed tapers, eyes on BOE, mid-tier US data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 4:. The dollar moved sharply in both directions during FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference and ended up closing the day modestly lower against its major rivals on Wednesday. Ahead of the Bank of England’s (BOE) Interest Rate Decision, markets remain relatively calm and the greenback seems to have regathered its strength. The European Commission will release the updated Economic Forecasts for the euro area. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims, third-quarter Unit Labor Costs and September Goods Trade Balance data will be featured in the US economic docket.
BOE to hike bank rate by 15bps on Thursday – BofA

According to the economists at Bank of America (BofA), the Bank of England (BOE) is seen hiking the benchmark interest rate by 15 basis points (bps) on Thursday. "We expect a 6-3 BoE vote to hike Bank Rate 15bp on Thursday. However, we do not think that decision is a foregone conclusion.”
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3650 ahead of BOE rate decision, Brexit talks

GBP/USD sellers return on Super Thursday, as BOE and Brexit talks eyed. BOE is likely to defy market expectations and keep rates steady at 0.1%. Brexit talks also likely to play out as the US dollar attempts a bounce. GBP/USD is resuming its recent downtrend on Super Thursday, reversing the...
NZD/USD retreats towards 0.7150 amid US dollar rebound

NZD/USD fades the bounce from two-week lows, as USD bulls return. Post-Fed risk-on mood, recovery in the US yields drive the USD uptick. Focus shifts to the US NFP release for a decisive move in the kiwi. NZD/USD is back in the red zone, heading towards the 0.7150 level in...
GBP/USD crashes after dovish BoE rate decision

Global stocks were relatively unchanged on Thursday as investors reacted to the relatively hawkish interest rate decision by the Fed. In Europe, the DAX, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 indices were up by less than 0.25%. Similarly, in the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones declined by 11 points while those linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index rose by about 0.20%. In its decision on Wednesday, the Fed left interest rates unchanged and then started tapering its asset purchases by about $15 billion. The bank hopes to conclude the tapering process by mid-next year. Stocks remained relatively unchanged because the actions by the Fed were already priced in.
Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
ECB Meeting Fails To Bother The Euro

The European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting has become a high-impact event for the financial world and the forex market. The US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BoE) have already announced the timelines for tightening their monetary policies. So, everyone expected the European regulator to follow suit. Such hawkish statements should have reinforced the euro. Indeed, the euro logged notable growth yesterday.
Euro: Best day in 5 months (US GDP overshadows ECB)

EUR/USD logged its best day in 5 months as US GDP overshadowed the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement. According to the latest report, the U.S. economy grew by only 2% in the third quarter, which was the weakest pace of growth since the pandemic induced global shutdown in second quarter of 2020. That was when GDP dropped a staggering -31.2%. Economists were looking for GDP growth of 2.8%, which is a significant slowdown from last quarter’s pace but 2% misses all of the marks. Business investment, government spending and trade contributed to the decline but consumer spending had the most significant impact on growth. Supply chain disruptions hampered product availability, while concerns about the Delta variant reduced activity in restaurants, factories and stores. With the market fully pricing in taper by the Federal Reserve, today’s GDP report confirms that Chairman Powell will most likely downplay rate hikes next week. Earlier this month, he said point blank, “I do think its time to taper and I don’t think its time to raise rates.” We firmly expect the Fed Chair to repeat this line at next week’s FOMC meeting. The U.S. dollar sold off across the board in the NY session.
Eurozone Preliminary GDP grows 2.2% QoQ in Q3 vs. 2.0% expected

The Eurozone economy grew 2.2% on quarter in the three months to September of 2021, beating 2.0% expected and 2.2% prior, the first estimate showed on Friday. On an annualized basis, the bloc’s GDP rate expanded by 3.7% in Q3 vs. 14.3% booked in the second quarter of 2021 while beating 3.5% expectations.
