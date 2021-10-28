CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia's race for governor is a test for Democrats' — and Trump's — staying power

By Ben Paviour
WEKU
WEKU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ts0R2_0cf9igAm00
President Biden, right, reacts after speaking at a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday in Arlington, Va. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the election on Nov. 2. Alex Brandon/AP

Alan Mullis was so flattered that Republican Glenn Youngkin paid a pit stop in McKenney, Va., a town an hour south of Richmond — or as Mullis puts it, "the middle of boondocks" — that he says he delayed a chemotherapy treatment for his leukemia to see Youngkin.

"That's how important it is to me to meet Glenn Youngkin," the 75-year-old Mullis said. "Thank God for somebody like him running for office."

Republicans like Mullis are energized by polls showing a neck-and-neck race between Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe a week out from election day. Virginia's off-year elections are often seen as a proxy for national mood in a state President Biden won by 10 points. The race has tightened as Biden's approval ratings have dropped to the lowest point since he took office.

Mullis, a former police officer, likes Youngkin's backing of law enforcement. But for many GOP stalwarts gathered at the Flat Rock Country Store, it's as much about the mood as much as the message. Youngkin, a first-time politician, delivers celebrity energy in a fleece vest and cowboy boots. Supporters sign his tour bus and snap photos.

Democrats like Biden say Youngkin is just putting a suburban-dad sheen on the policies of former President Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly endorsed the businessman, and in a tweet late Wednesday, a spokesperson said that Trump would also campaign for him in Virginia. The Youngkin campaign did not respond to requests to comment, but Youngkin previously said he had no plans to campaign with the former president.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOHao_0cf9igAm00
Supporters for Glenn Youngkin, Republican candidate for Virginia governor, gather in Stafford County on Oct. 19 to see him speak. Crixell Matthews/VPM

Youngkin embraced Trump early in his campaign before pivoting to win over more moderate voters. Youngkin has also campaigned alongside supporters like Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase, who regularly repeats misinformation about the last election and is now making similar unsubstantiated claims in this race.

"Extremism can come in many forms," Biden said at a rally for McAuliffe on Tuesday. "It can come in the rage of a mob driven to assault the Capitol. It can come in a smile in a fleece vest."

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, has brought a slew of high-profile supporters to hammer home the message that a vote for Youngkin is a vote for Trump. Former President Barack Obama, Vice President Harris and even musician Dave Matthews have made recent appearances in the commonwealth.

Youngkin rejects those comparisons. "If you look at the ballot today, what it says on it is Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe," the former private equity CEO says to cheers at his stop in McKenney. (A third-party candidate, activist Princess Blanding, is also on the ballot.)

For Democrats, the stakes are high. Losing Virginia would be a bad sign for next year's midterms. They haven't lost a statewide election in the commonwealth since 2009. McAuliffe says he always knew it would be close.

"I remind you for 44 straight years, the party that wins the White House, the other party wins the governor's mansion," McAuliffe said in an interview. "I'm the only guy to break it."

McAuliffe was also a wealthy businessman and first-time politician when he won the governor's race in 2013 after a failed attempt in 2009. He had found success as a well-connected Democratic fundraiser known for back-slapping and showy gestures, like wrestling an alligator to win a donation for Jimmy Carter's 1980 reelection campaign. This time, he's running on his record, touting experience he said voters want to see in a pandemic: "I was governor before, got us out of a horrible financial mess, created a record amount of 200,000 new jobs and made the state open and welcoming," he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHlNB_0cf9igAm00
Youngkin, Republican candidate for governor, speaks to a group of supporters in Stafford County, Va., on Oct. 19. Crixell Matthews/VPM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRG57_0cf9igAm00

Youngkin has directed his closing message at parents. He channeled conservative outrage over critical race theory, which is not taught in Virginia schools. He often repeats the claims in daily appearances on Fox News, though he's much less available to local press.

This week, Youngkin launched a new ad featuring a conservative activist who said her son suffered nightmares after he read Nobel Prize laureate Toni Morrison's Beloved in his AP English class. McAuliffe twice vetoed the so-called "Beloved bill" championed by the activist. It would have allowed parents to request new readings for their child if the original included "sexually explicit content." McAuliffe's campaign handed out copies of the book at the Biden event on Tuesday and has called Youngkin's focus on the book "racist."

Youngkin denies he's getting into cultural wars. "It's not Republicans against Democrats anymore," he says. "This is Virginia and standing up for our rights, and particularly for the rights of our kids."

For some Democrats, the list of worries includes access to abortion and the pandemic. Two volunteers for the party, Elizabeth Balaschak and Gene Miles, kill time at their table outside an early voting location by discussing the impact they might have on the race. Balaschak just moved to the Richmond area from Florida, drawn by Virginia's increasingly blue tint. The backlash to Trump in these suburbs helped Democrats flip the state legislature. They passed a slew of laws, like raising the minimum wage and easing rules on abortion.

"My concern is if it starts to go toward Florida — I know a lot of people who moved out of Florida over the last few years because of the way the state is going," Balaschak says.

Balaschak's fellow volunteer, Miles, has noticed lower Democratic enthusiasm this year compared to the Trump era, when attendance at local party committees surged. She's watched Virginia see-saw between parties since she got involved in 1976, calling the state "a bluish shade of purple."

Over 850,000 people have already cast early ballots, and some models show Democrats with an edge. Both sides argue the stakes are higher than ever. Next week's election will show whether their voters agree.

Comments / 17

Jarh
6d ago

Don't worry Dems, you'll find the votes around 3:00 am or have a USPS trailer brought down from New York after you throw observers out from counting places because of a water leak so pull some ballots from under the table.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Liberals cry 'racism!' following success of white, brown, and black GOP candidates

Democrats took a beating this week in Virginia, losing multiple statewide elections to Republicans black, white, and, pending one outcome, Hispanic. Yet deranged liberal pundits insist that the key takeaway from Tuesday's elections is not that modern liberal orthodoxy has a problem but that Virginians are white supremacists. Because when...
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Elections
Richmond, KY
Government
City
Mckenney, VA
City
Richmond, KY
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
New York Post

House Republicans predict 2022 wave that ousts Pelosi after Va., NJ gov races

House Republicans celebrated GOP gains Tuesday in New Jersey and Virginia elections and said they point to a national wave in 2022 that ousts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) predicted a midterm election landslide that rejects President Biden’s policies and sends Pelosi (D-Calif.) into retirement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

There Was No Voter Fraud in Virginia Because a Republican Won

No one can actually say, at this point, why exactly Glenn Youngkin defeated Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race. That doesn't mean everyone isn't already saying everything, however, or that it doesn't matter that a Republican just won fairly handily in a state Joe Biden carried by 10 points a year ago.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Legislature#Republicans#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy