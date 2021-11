The letter was signed by Corona Congressman Ken Calvert and nine other republican representatives, including Kevin McCarthy and Devin Nunes. "It's basically common sense, when we have a drought like we've been having and when you get a significant storm which we had, we need to pump it. So, when it's there, you got water coming down the Delta; any environmental damage is virtually non-existent," said Calvert.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO