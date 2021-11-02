CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Acquires Scientific Games' Lottery Business for $5.8B

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) together with institutional partners today announced an agreement to acquire Scientific Games Corporation’s global lottery services and technology business for approximately $5.8 billion. With innovative capabilities in game design, production,...

