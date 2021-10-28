CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Prices 5M Share Offering at $22/sh

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option by KREF to purchase an additional...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

STAG Industrial (STAG) Prices 8M Share Offering at $42.5/sh

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) today announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock, consisting of 5,250,000 shares offered directly by the Company and 2,750,000 shares offered on a forward basis in connection with the forward sale agreement described below, for gross proceeds of approximately $340.0 million. The forward purchaser (or its affiliate) and the Company have also granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Prices Downsized 12.9M Share IPO at $13/sh

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS), a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,903,226 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $13.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 1,935,484 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less any underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

NerdWallet, Inc (NRDS) Prices 7.25M Share IPO at $18/sh

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18 per share. In addition, NerdWallet has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "NRDS." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) Prices 6M Share IPO at $13/sh

Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on November 4, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CDRE." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) Prices 2M Share IPO at $2/sh

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostics company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $10,000,000 of gross proceeds to the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) Prices 5.52M Share IPO at $18.65/sh

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,524,934 shares of its common stock at $18.65 per share. Shares of CMTG's common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the symbol "CMTG," and the offering is expected to close on November 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. CMTG has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 828,739 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Oramed Pharma (ORMP) Announces Direct 2M Share Offering at $25/sh

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the sale and issuance, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq Rules, of 2,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, at a purchase price of $25 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions..C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) Prices 55M Share IPO at $47/sh

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 55,000,000 ordinary shares, 30,250,000 of which are being offered by GF and 24,750,000 of which are being offered by GF's existing shareholder, Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, at an initial public offering price of $47.00 per share. In connection with the offering, Mubadala has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,250,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 28, 2021 under the ticker symbol "GFS." The offering is expected to close on November 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Prices 3.3M Stock Offering at $182/sh

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest U.S.-based franchised automotive retailers ("Asbury"), announced today that it has priced its previously announced public offering of 3,300,000 shares of its common stock at $182.00 per share, all of which will be sold by Asbury. Additionally, Asbury has granted the underwriters in the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to 495,000 additional shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on November 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Prices 4.68M Share Offering at $1.975/sh

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors to purchase 4,683,547 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company will also issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,683,547 shares of common stock. The purchase price for one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $1.975. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.85 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five years from issuance. The gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be approximately $9.25 million. The offering is expected to close on or about November 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

SurgePays, Inc (SURG) Prices Upsized 4.6M Share Offering at $4.30/sh, Effectuates 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Uplists to Nasdaq

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,600,000 units at a price to the public of $4.30 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.73 and an expiration date of three years from the date of issuance. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 2, 2021, under the symbols "SURG" and "SURGW," respectively. SurgePays expects to receive gross proceeds of $19.78 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split is 86882L204.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Creatd (CRTD) Prices $3.825M Direct Offering at $4.50/sh

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTD), the parent company of Vocal, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of its common stock at a price of $4.50 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $3,825,000 in an offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules (the "Offering").
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Prices 7.5M Share Offering at 19.70/sh

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) announced today that it priced its public offering of 7,500,000 shares of common stock for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $147.8 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on November 4, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc (RKFL) Announces 6.67M Direct Share Offering at $0.75/sh

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: RKFL) ("RocketFuel" or the "Company"), a global provider of one-click online payment solutions using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,666,667 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,666,667 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $0.75 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $5.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about November 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Prices 14.5M Share IPO at $29/sh, Top of Range

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its common stock at a price of $29.00 per share. Udemy is offering 14,500,000 shares of its common stock, plus up to an additional 2,175,000 shares that the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol "UDMY" and the offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NextPlay Technologies, Inc (NXTP) Prices 18.95M Stock and Warrant Offering at $1.58/sh

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, today announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase approximately $30 million worth of its common stock and warrants in a registered direct offering.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

LianBio (LIAN) Prices 20.3M Share IPO at $16/sh

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,312,500 American depositary shares ("ADSs") at a public offering price of $16.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of approximately $325.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of LianBio, and all of the ADSs are being offered by LianBio. In addition, LianBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,046,875 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Announces Proposed 5M Share Stock Offering

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock (of which 4,000,000 shares of common stock are being offered by Phathom and 1,000,000 shares of common stock are being offered by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited). In addition, Phathom expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock and Takeda expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of common stock, in each case exercisable within 30 days. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Prices 4.75M Share Offering at $25/sh

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $118.8 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 712,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS

