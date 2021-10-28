KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Prices 5M Share Offering at $22/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 55,000,000 ordinary shares, 30,250,000 of which are being offered by GF and 24,750,000 of which are being offered by GF's existing shareholder, Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, at an initial public offering price of $47.00 per share. In connection with the offering, Mubadala has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,250,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 28, 2021 under the ticker symbol "GFS." The offering is expected to close on November 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
