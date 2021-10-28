CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (DCRC) and Solid Power Partner With SK Innovation for All-Solid-State Batteries

Solid Power, Inc. (the "Company" or "Solid Power"), an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, in the process of merging with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III ("DCRC") (NASDAQ: DCRC), today announced a partnership with SK...

insideevs.com

SK Innovation's SK On Is Considering Developing LFP Batteries

SK Innovation's SK On might soon develop and add a lithium-ion LFP battery chemistry to its portfolio, after years of sticking with NCM with higher and higher nickel content in a never-ending race for higher energy density. According to Reuters, Jee Dong-seob, CEO of SK On, revealed earlier this month...
ECONOMY
The Denver Gazette

Louisville’s Solid Power inks manufacturing deal

Louisville-based electric vehicle battery maker Solid Power inked a deal with South Korean company SK Innovation to manufacture its solid-state batteries. The memorandum of understanding will “enable SK Innovation to produce automotive-scale all-solid-state battery cells utilizing Solid Power’s sulfide-based solid electrolyte, proprietary cell designs and production processes,” the companies announced Wednesday.
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Solid Power Turns Industrial Waste Into Solid-State Batteries

Last week, Solid Power and SK Innovation announced a joint venture to develop solid-state batteries that use a sulfide-based electrolyte developed by the Colorado based startup. Under the agreement, the two firms will work together to develop and produce solid-state batteries with an energy density of at least 930 watt-hours per liter — enough to provide a driving range of up to 930 kilometers on a single charge.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Solid-State Batteries Are Coming! Solid-State Batteries Are Coming!

Solid-state — what does that even mean? For older people, it takes us back to the days when transistors replaced vacuum tubes, a development that led inexorably to the digital revolution. Today, it refers to the “stuff” that goes between the anode and the cathode of a battery cell. That “stuff” is where the electrical charge is stored and while various manufacturers have their own recipe for “stuff,” virtually all of it contains volatile solvents that make it into a semi-liquid paste similar in appearance and texture to fig jam.
TECHNOLOGY
#Ion#Solid State Battery#Manufacturing#Dcrc#Streetinsider Premium#Solid Power#Sk Innovation Co#Jda#Apqp#Company
electrek.co

SK Innovation and Solid Power partner to produce automotive-scale solid-state batteries

Battery manufacturer SK Innovation announced a memorandum of understanding and agreement to jointly develop and manufacture solid-state batteries for EVs using Solid Power’s proprietary electrolyte technology. The goal of the partnership is to validate Solid Power’s all-solid-state battery and electrolyte production processes and work together to further develop the technology.
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Solid Power and SK Innovation collaborating on EV cells

Solid Power has signed an MoU and a joint development agreement with SK Innovation for automotive solid state batteries. SKI will make cells using SP sulphide-based solid electrolyte, proprietary cell designs and production processes. The deal will help Solid Power validate development and production as part of the automotive qualification...
BUSINESS
Reuters

South Korea's SK Innovation to invest $30 mln in Solid Power

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Innovation (096770.KS) will invest $30 million in Ford Motor-backed solid-state battery developer Solid Power Inc, with an aim to jointly produce batteries, the companies said. The South Korean battery maker, which supplies electric car batteries to carmakers including Ford Motor Co (F.N)...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

MotorAuthority

Hyundai Motor Group partners with America's Factorial on solid-state batteries

Solid-state batteries promise to improve range, charging and safety aspects of electric vehicles compared to liquid-type batteries in use today, which is why most major automakers are working on the technology, both independently and in partnerships. The latest to announce its involvement in the space is Hyundai Motor Group which...
ECONOMY
IEEE Spectrum

Solid-State Batteries Rev Up Electric Cars, Boost Grid Storage

Solid-state batteries promise to prove safer and longer lasting than conventional batteries. Now companies suggest they may commercialize solid-state batteries in the next five years for use in electric "hypercars" and power grids. Conventional batteries supply electricity via chemical reactions between two electrodes, the anode and cathode, which typically interact...
CARS
Physics World

Design and manufacture of solid-state batteries towards low cost

Join the audience for a live webinar at 6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. EST on 1 December 2021 exploring solid-states batteries, material choices and design. The next generation of energy storage devices may largely benefit from fast and solid Li+ ceramic electrolyte conductors to allow for safe and efficient batteries and fast data calculation. For those applications, the ability of Li-oxides to be processed as thin film structures and with high control over lithiation and phases at low temperature is essential to control conductivity.
ENGINEERING
Street.Com

Shark Bites: A SPAC Play on Solid-State Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (DCRC) is a SPAC that has entered into an agreement to merge with Solid Power, which is a manufacturer of solid-state batteries. Solid-state batteries do not use the liquid electrolyte that is found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. The batteries are lighter, have a greater energy...
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
