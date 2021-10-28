Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Announces Withdrawal of Public Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of one-click online payment solutions using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,666,667 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,666,667 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $0.75 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $5.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about November 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Comments / 0