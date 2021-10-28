CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Announces Withdrawal of Public Offering

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
homenewshere.com

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HAMILTON, Ontario and BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the compensation committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 90,400 shares of its common stock to one employee outside Fusion's 2020 Stock Option and Incentive Plan. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the individual becoming an employee of Fusion in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
HAMILTON, MA
StreetInsider.com

Compass Therapeutics, Inc (CMPX) Announces Proposed Stock Offering, Plans to Uplist to Nasdaq

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the aggregate shares of common stock offered in the public offering at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. In connection with the offering, the Company also announced that its common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CMPX”, subject to the pricing of the public offering on the terms proposed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Brickell Biotech (BBI) Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brickell Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) (“Brickell”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of dermatologic, autoimmune and other debilitating diseases, announced today that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. In connection with this offering, Brickell expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering to Raise Additional Capital

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evaxion Biotech A/S (Nasdaq: EVAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed follow-on public offering of the Company's ordinary shares, to be delivered in the form of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). Evaxion also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) of the ADSs offered in the follow-on public offering. The number and price of the securities to be sold in the offering has not yet been determined.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Public Company#Cash And Cash Equivalents#Streetinsider Premium#Phathom Pharmaceuticals
StreetInsider.com

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten primary offering of shares of its common stock (the "Offering"). The Company also expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase additional shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering will be made pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement, which was filed with, and has been declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sg Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) Announces Direct 3.16M Share Offering at $3.65/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, announced today it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 3,164,384 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof in the form of pre-funded warrants) together with warrants to purchase up to 1,898,630 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $11.55 million. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $3.65, and each common stock equivalent and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $3.649. The common stock equivalents will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.001 and will expire when exercised in full. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $4.80 per share, will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of an issuance.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 COMSCORE, INC. For: Nov 04 Filed by: LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The shares of common stock of the Company underlying these restricted stock units will be delivered upon...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc (RKFL) Announces 6.67M Direct Share Offering at $0.75/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of one-click online payment solutions using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,666,667 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,666,667 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $0.75 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $5.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about November 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Announces 30M Share Public Offering of Common Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 30,000,000 shares of its common stock. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares of its common stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to purchase its target assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets, in each case subject to its investment guidelines and to the extent consistent with maintaining its real estate investment trust qualification, and for general purposes.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 GoDaddy Inc. For: Nov 02 Filed by: Daddario Nick

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Announces 7M Share Secondary Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM, a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced today a secondary offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock by OEP SKNA, L.P., an affiliate of One Equity Partners (the “Selling Stockholder”). The offering consists entirely of secondary shares of common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholder and Allegro will not receive any proceeds from the sale of such shares. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Announces 5M Share Public Offering of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today announced that it has agreed to issue and sell in an underwritten public offering 5,000,000 shares of its common stock. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase an additional 750,000 shares. KREF intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to acquire its target assets in a manner consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines and for general corporate purposes.
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
naturalproductsinsider.com

Kratom products must be destroyed under court order

Two businesses that claimed an interest in kratom products seized by the U.S. government agreed last month to destroy the articles under FDA’s supervision. On Oct. 26, U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell in Fort Myers, Fla. entered a consent decree as a final judgment. The seized products that BioBotanical...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 313% to 1,304% by 2023

Be careful: Sales growth alone doesn't always give you the full story about a company. Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, no group of companies has performed better than growth stocks. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's insistence on using quantitative-easing measures to keep rates low has led to abundant access to cheap capital.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy