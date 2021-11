I still remember all of us silently watching, as I (a teenager then), was feeling some level of connection to him, given he was the first black man I’d seen on TV with that level of influence and power, and I was a brown teenager now existing in the shadow of 9/11, facing off against white people yelling racist taunts at people in our community. I still remember how my mom and dad, speaking in Bengali, were torn, trusting him given he was non-white, but also, expressing confusion over what had been a dizzying run-up to the war, shifting in their seats.

