CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

This Is the County In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqoOQ_0cf9fsLD00 After adding over 503,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 45.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 730,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 28.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, metro area consists of Multnomah County, Washington County, Clark County, and four other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 19.4 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Portland residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 21.2 daily new cases per 100,000 Portland residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Skamania County, Washington. There were an average of 35.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Skamania County during the past week, the most of the seven counties in Portland with available data.

Case growth in the Portland metro area varies at the county level. In Multnomah County, for example, there were an average of 14.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Portland and more than the case growth rate in Skamania County.

While Skamania County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Portland area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of October 26, there were a total of 6,381.3 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Skamania County, the seventh most of the seven counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,906.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Skamania County, unemployment peaked at 15.0% in May 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 6.0%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending October 26. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Oregon where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 26 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 19 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Skamania County 11,753 35.8 30.0 6,381.3 51.1
2 Clark County 473,252 29.0 32.1 8,617.0 101.2
3 Columbia County 51,375 24.7 36.4 7,447.2 85.6
4 Yamhill County 104,831 24.3 34.7 8,313.4 107.8
5 Clackamas County 410,463 20.3 20.6 7,255.0 75.3
6 Washington County 589,481 16.4 18.4 6,579.0 55.0
7 Multnomah County 804,606 14.3 14.2 6,936.3 87.9

Comments / 10

Michael D. Hall
7d ago

America has the highest death toll for one specific reason we have a chit ton of the following .. obese,diabetic ,drug use,and a multitude of other issues . at the start and all through this man made pandemic they have said those are the high risk people. as far as rise in cities I would bet that Portland and the rest of little Chicago and little Portland are the highest percentage of jabbed in the state per capita. would be close due to sheer numbers of people on west side vs east side . but the rise in cases falls in line with what is reported over seas in countries that thier health departments take seriously. next will be a rise of fast growing cancers in jabbed if America follows suit . but it seems to only act differently i.e.( the jab and covid) in America than the rest of the world. in America they stopped reporting to vears by order of the admin some still do but many don't

Reply
4
Robert Barondess
7d ago

So, going from Googles statistics, in 2019 the population of Skamania County was 12,083. With that, how are the writers/fact checkers getting these figures? This is just the thing that makes people question the powers that be and I consider myself pretty average when it comes to common sense and a shred of self preservation thrown in there... I am not "anti" anything but come on, why would I feel good about putting a foreign substance in my body and being more or less pressured to do so when they can't even dream up numbers that are truthful? And now the want to stick children? Our country is attempting to make our own personal health choices and that's just not right.

Reply
3
Mari Roberts
7d ago

So funny if that's the case why do more people have the shots here is it because the government is given the shots to increase the spread of course it is

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Least Drunk Cities

Each year, alcohol misuse is directly linked to diseases and accidents that kill an estimated 95,000 Americans. Excessive drinking also costs the economy hundreds of billions of dollars annually, mostly in lost productivity.  Excessive drinking — along with tobacco use, inadequate exercise, and poor nutrition — is one of four main risk factors for preventable […]
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Smоkers

Claiming nearly half a million American lives annually, smоking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smоking. Smоking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the smоking-related illness […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Underrated National Park

Woodrow Wilson signed the bill that created the National Park Service on Aug. 25, 1916. Part of the Department of the Interior, today the NPS manages what it calls 423 units, generally known as parks. Across America, they cover 85 million acres. There recently have been battles about the use of park lands for commercial […]
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Best Benefits for Veterans

There are more than 19 million veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces across the country and the world. After serving, veterans who are honorably discharged are entitled to an array of benefits and services provided by the government. While many benefits are the responsibility of the federal government, some perks are handled by state governments. […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Vancouver#U S Census Bureau#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Active City in Every State

Exercise is one of the most effective ways for people to improve their overall health. Regular exercise has been shown to reduce the risk of depression, weight gain, and certain chronic diseases, while improving cognitive function, sleep quality, and physical balance — among many other benefits.  Though the importance of physical activity is well established, […]
WORKOUTS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Cities With the Smallest Income Gaps

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest and Lowest Non-COVID 19 Vaccination Rates

Before the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines rarely dominated the news as much as COVID-19 vaccines have recently. Though some oppose the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, it’s been over 100 years since states began to require immunizations for certain populations, most often school children. Childhood vaccines have saved countless lives and protected children for over a century.  To […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

68K+
Followers
41K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy