5 questions with Whirlpool’s Danielle Brown

A longtime Whirlpool spokesperson is retiring. Whirlpool Corporation Global Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs Jeff Noel will step down in mid-2022. He will be replaced by Whirlpool Vice President of Global Product Organization Pamela Klyn. Noel came to southwest Michigan nearly 30 years ago to head Cornerstone Alliance before moving on to Whirlpool, where he’s been for 18 years. Noel has been the face of Whirlpool in Berrien County through several major developments, including the establishment of Harbor Shores and the construction of the Whirlpool North American Headquarters. Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer says Noel “has been a key leader for Whirlpool, serving as a strong advocate of building a values-based culture in which the people of the organization are committed to improving life at home.” Noel says he is “proud and humbled to have been a part of one of the most respected and responsible companies in the world.” Following retirement, he says he will take some months to decide what to do next.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO