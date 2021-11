The COVID-19 pandemic is entering is 21st month, and Gov. Phil Murphy’s handling of it was top of mind for more than a few Jersey Shore voters Tuesday. To hear it from folks who hit the polls at First United Methodist Church in Toms River and Freehold Elks Lodge, the Democrat’s reelection bid against Republican challenger Jack Ciatterelli is at least in part a referendum on state-imposed restrictions due to the virus.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO