Ivan Maisel’s New Memoir Is a Gift and a Lesson for All

State College
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe respected and talented college football writer Ivan Maisel this week released a book that is a gift and a lesson for all of us. “I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye: A Memoir of Loss, Grief and Love” recounts the loss of Ivan’s son Max to suicide in February of...

AL.com

Ivan Maisel’s ‘I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye’ tells story of late son, Max

Max Maisel has been gone more than six years, and his father admits he and his family will never get over the loss. But Ivan Maisel, a Mobile native and long-time college football writer for Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com and many other publications, is hoping his new book will shed light on his son’s life, and well as his death, while addressing the challenges faced by those suffering from mental illness and their families. Max, a photography student at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, entered the wintry waters of Lake Ontario in February 2015, ending his life at age 21.
The Ringer

Sportswriter Ivan Maisel on His Son Max, Fatherhood, and Loss

Bryan is joined by sportswriter Ivan Maisel to discuss his book about his late son Max, I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye. They discuss Max’s childhood and passions, the moment Maisel heard the news that his son might have died of suicide, talk through the grieving process, and touch on his decision to write this book.
