CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The great blue pumpkin debate worth having

By Amanda Owen
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Halloween quickly approaches and you prepare for trick-or-treating with your children, there is one staple item you need for the night — something for them to collect all of the candy!. If you are like me, you have taken the quick and easy option: the standard $1 orange...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

It’s The Great Pumpkin Hunt in Menasha

(WFRV) – Hit the trails in Menasha and collect a prize for spotting the pumpkins!. Local 5 Live got a preview of this fun, family event that starts today through October 29. Come have a ghoulishly good time! Areas near the park shelter will be sectioned off for three age groups and converted into a pumpkin patch. Kids search for small shiny pumpkins and trade them in for a candy and prizes at the park shelter. Kids should bring a flashlight and are encouraged to dress in costume. Pre-registration is not required for this FREE event.
MENASHA, WI
thelevisalazer.com

GREAT PUMPKIN HUNT SET FOR OCTOBER 23 IN LOUISA

‼️‼️🎃🎃 IT’S PUMPKIN HUNT TIME 🎃🎃‼️‼️. This year is going to be The Table’s FIRST Fall Festival – the festivities ALONG with where you will turn in your prize tickets will all be at THE SAME PLACE —- Masterpiece Cafe Courtyard in downtown Louisa. ☕️. 🚨🚨There will be:🚨🚨. •🌶 CHILI...
LOUISA, KY
muleshoejournal.com

The Great Muleshoe Pumpkin Decorating Contest is set for Saturday

Pumpkins are a sure sign that Halloween is near, and United Supermarket is helping Muleshoe get into the spirit with The Great Muleshoe Pumpkin Decorating Contest. “We wanted to do something to get the community in and have some fun,” said store director Markus Stephens. “We did a couple of good ones at the Rotary. We’re excited to see who’s got talent and hope they can win a couple of prizes.”
MULESHOE, TX
basinnow.com

25th Annual Great Jensen Pumpkin Festival on Saturday

A family favorite tradition that’s been happening now for a quarter of a century is coming up this Saturday in Jensen. The theme for the 25th annual Great Jensen Pumpkin Festival is “Blast from the Past” and it will be all about Faith, Family, Friends, and Freedom. In 1996, Split Mountain Garden Center brought together friends and family to have a bonfire and share some apple cider. In that year, there were around 250 people who attended. The get together has grown into a popular event with over 2,000 people who come each year and take part. There will be the epic pumpkin displays, of course, food to eat, live music, a bonfire, and activities. While the event is free there is a $3 parking fee with all proceeds being donated to local charities. Come by this Saturday to the Jensen Park from 6pm to 9pm.
JENSEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Disability#Spirit Halloween
informnny.com

Racers cheer on their pumpkins at the Great Pumpkin Derby in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents cheered as their pumpkins raced down the hill on Rand Drive in Watertown on Saturday. The Great Pumpkin Derby had kids and adults decorate their pumpkins and put them on four wheels in preparation for the race. Residents were able to register their pumpkins at 10 a.m. and check out their competition before races began at 11 a.m.
WATERTOWN, NY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Turn a good pumpkin into a Great Pumpkin with these 4 recipes

Pumpkins aren't just meant for pie or playful evisceration. They are also a vegetable, a squash, and can therefore be eaten. The other questions is: Why? Pumpkins don't taste particularly good. Why would you want to eat them?. The answer is: Not all pumpkins are created equal. Smaller pumpkins are...
RECIPES
Claremore Progress

M.e.t. hosts The Great Pumpkin Rescue

During the month of November, The M.e.t. and Full Sun Composting are partnering for the fourth Annual Great Pumpkin Rescue to collect holiday gourds, squash, and pumpkins. Lower the amount of food waste made this holiday season by bringing pumpkins to any of the seven participating locations to be composted free of charge. Drop-off locations are available in Bixby, Broken Arrow, Tulsa, Coweta, Sand Springs, and Owasso.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Halloween
10TV

What to do if you see a blue pumpkin while trick-or-treating

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Children across central Ohio are preparing for a night of trick-or-treating while some parents are reminding others about various abilities among children. Laura Baird is the board president of the Autism Society of Central Ohio. She has a 7-year-old with Autism. Baird said her son will not...
KIDS
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Families navigate post in Great Pumpkin Orienteer Meet

Connie Carpenter | Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series. Cool weather and sunshine set the perfect conditions for the Great Pumpkin Orienteer. Meet on Oct. 16 and allowed new and returning participants to enjoy the outdoors. The event offered three courses — introductory, intermediate and Olympic — designed to match the...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
kvol1330.com

Great Painted Pumpkin Festival Scheduled For Saturday, October 30th

Pumpkin Painting, Skateboard Competition in Parc Sans Souci. The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival – an annual fundraiser benefiting nonprofits in Acadiana, hosted by Latter & Blum – will take place again this year in Parc Sans Souci Downtown Lafayette at 3 pm on Saturday, October 30,. The Painted Pumpkin Festival...
FESTIVAL
B98.5

The Camden Snow Bowl Hosts The Great Pumpkin Roll

The Camden Snow Bowl is transitioning from its annual Fall Foliage Chairlift Rides into Halloween mode. This Sunday, Oct. 31st from 10am-2pm will be the final time to grab a chairlift ride before winter hits. So, kids who are 17 & under and wearing a costume can catch a ride on the chairlift for free! Adults, your donation of $10 will get you a ride to the top and back down.
CAMDEN, ME
WAFF

Autism Society of Alabama promotes Blue Pumpkin Project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Oct. 31, superheroes, dragons and princesses will be knocking on your doors for that heaping handful of candy!. But, not everybody can say “trick or treat” or even “thank you” on Halloween and that’s why the Autism Society of Alabama is trying to spread the message about the Blue Pumpkin Project.
ALABAMA STATE
wpde.com

Blue pumpkins? How you can sponsor a SC child with autism for Halloween

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Autism advocates are using blue pumpkins this Halloween to bring awareness to a person who may be out trick-or-treating. SOS Care is a non-profit organization serving Horry and Georgetown counties, offering services for those with autistic family members. "Blue is often associated with autism awareness,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCAX

The great candy corn debate

VTrans is expanding its contest to name the state’s plow trucks and now says all schools have until November 5th to get in on the fun. Grab your Halloween costume and bike helmet and get ready for a Haunted Hillside Relay Race in Killington. Young Vermonter battles rare genetic disorder.
BURLINGTON, VT
kuic.com

Tiny Crack Disqualifies “The Great Pumpkin”

It’s hard to believe that an insignificant “flaw” in a humongous gourd could lead to said gourd’s disqualification from legendary status…looking on the bright side, said gourd can still make a lot of delicious pies. Mike Schmit, Wisconsin pumpkin grower, recently submitted what he thought might be the biggest pumpkin in the U.S. this year, coming in at an astonishing 2,520 pounds! However, this particular pumpkin isn’t going to be included in any official record book, due to a tiny crack about the size of a fingernail that was discovered on the enormous body of the pumpkin. Mike grew the gargantuan gourd about 30 miles west of Fond du Lac, and, according to Schmit, the awkward way it was growing must have contributed to the disqualifying crack. Had Mike’s gourd prevailed and won the title, it would have been worth $20,000…Mike Schmit was casual about the lost opportunity, saying “It happens. There’s no crying in pumpkin growing.” Who knew the “sport” was so particular? I’ll be examining award-winning pumpkins with a whole new level of scrutiny from here on out 🙂
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy