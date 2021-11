One of this generation's great power hitters is a free agent, after a midseason trade took him from the struggling Twins to the division champion Rays. Though he may be one of the oldest players on the market, aging hasn't been much of an issue for the 41-year-old, who garnered MVP votes in six of his past seven seasons, through 2020. Despite a slow second half in Tampa Bay, there's little doubt the seven-time All-Star will be an intriguing option for teams looking to add power to their lineups in 2022, especially if the universal DH is implemented.

