Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Oregon Stacks Up

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 190,793,100 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 58.3% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Oregon, 63.0% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Oregon is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Oct. 26, Oregon has received about 7,126,000 vaccinations and administered about 77.8% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 357,526 confirmed cases of the virus in Oregon as of Oct. 26 -- or 8,531 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,801 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Oct. 26, 2021.

