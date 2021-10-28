CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Kentucky Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cf9dVJ200 As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 190,793,100 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 58.3% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Kentucky, 54.5% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Kentucky appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Oct. 26, Kentucky has received about 6,204,000 vaccinations and administered about 84.6% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 734,137 confirmed cases of the virus in Kentucky as of Oct. 26 -- or 16,430 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,801 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Oct. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 70.7% 747,507 16,835
2 Vermont 70.7% 442,686 5,634
3 Maine 70.5% 944,234 7,544
4 Connecticut 70.3% 2,511,376 11,202
5 Massachusetts 69.3% 4,782,361 12,209
6 New York 66.0% 12,888,887 12,967
7 Maryland 65.9% 3,983,357 9,203
8 New Jersey 65.9% 5,869,670 13,352
9 Washington D.C. 64.0% 438,299 9,290
10 Washington 63.9% 4,813,112 9,429
11 Oregon 63.0% 2,639,950 8,531
12 Virginia 62.9% 5,354,009 10,760
13 New Hampshire 62.8% 852,443 9,716
14 Colorado 62.0% 3,528,824 12,652
15 New Mexico 61.9% 1,296,913 12,832
16 California 60.8% 24,063,070 12,200
17 Pennsylvania 60.1% 7,702,328 12,011
18 Delaware 60.0% 580,729 14,719
19 Florida 59.9% 12,764,431 17,086
20 Minnesota 59.9% 3,360,252 13,727
21 Hawaii 59.4% 843,312 5,683
22 Wisconsin 58.1% 3,379,016 14,922
23 Nebraska 56.2% 1,084,264 14,485
24 Iowa 55.3% 1,745,363 15,182
25 Kentucky 54.5% 2,436,437 16,430
26 Illinois 54.1% 6,897,954 13,193
27 Utah 53.9% 1,703,471 17,048
28 Texas 53.6% 15,385,308 14,613
29 Arizona 53.6% 3,840,813 16,033
30 Nevada 53.4% 1,620,751 14,688
31 Michigan 53.3% 5,324,409 12,475
32 Kansas 53.0% 1,541,651 14,728
33 North Carolina 52.9% 5,489,440 14,093
34 South Dakota 52.4% 462,162 17,264
35 Alaska 52.0% 383,246 17,369
36 Ohio 51.6% 6,034,821 13,019
37 Montana 50.5% 536,415 16,056
38 South Carolina 50.3% 2,555,460 17,526
39 Indiana 49.9% 3,341,675 15,058
40 Oklahoma 49.9% 1,966,699 16,224
41 Missouri 49.6% 3,037,299 13,848
42 Georgia 48.3% 5,082,925 15,451
43 Tennessee 47.8% 3,238,309 18,797
44 Arkansas 47.8% 1,439,158 16,930
45 Louisiana 47.3% 2,203,150 16,215
46 North Dakota 46.0% 349,443 19,044
47 Mississippi 45.2% 1,348,880 16,779
48 Alabama 44.6% 2,179,242 16,783
49 Idaho 44.4% 778,146 16,261
50 Wyoming 43.7% 252,583 17,339
51 West Virginia 40.7% 734,407 14,759

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Active City in Every State

Exercise is one of the most effective ways for people to improve their overall health. Regular exercise has been shown to reduce the risk of depression, weight gain, and certain chronic diseases, while improving cognitive function, sleep quality, and physical balance — among many other benefits.  Though the importance of physical activity is well established, […]
WORKOUTS
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Best Benefits for Veterans

There are more than 19 million veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces across the country and the world. After serving, veterans who are honorably discharged are entitled to an array of benefits and services provided by the government. While many benefits are the responsibility of the federal government, some perks are handled by state governments. […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Smоkers

Claiming nearly half a million American lives annually, smоking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smоking. Smоking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the smоking-related illness […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
Local
Kentucky Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest and Lowest Non-COVID 19 Vaccination Rates

Before the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines rarely dominated the news as much as COVID-19 vaccines have recently. Though some oppose the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, it’s been over 100 years since states began to require immunizations for certain populations, most often school children. Childhood vaccines have saved countless lives and protected children for over a century.  To […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Underrated National Park

Woodrow Wilson signed the bill that created the National Park Service on Aug. 25, 1916. Part of the Department of the Interior, today the NPS manages what it calls 423 units, generally known as parks. Across America, they cover 85 million acres. There recently have been battles about the use of park lands for commercial […]
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Least Drunk Cities

Each year, alcohol misuse is directly linked to diseases and accidents that kill an estimated 95,000 Americans. Excessive drinking also costs the economy hundreds of billions of dollars annually, mostly in lost productivity.  Excessive drinking — along with tobacco use, inadequate exercise, and poor nutrition — is one of four main risk factors for preventable […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Cities With the Smallest Income Gaps

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

68K+
Followers
41K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy