This Is the County In the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 503,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 45.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 730,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 28.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Shreveport-Bossier City, LA, metro area consists of Caddo Parish, Bossier Parish, and De Soto Parish. In the past week, there were an average of 11.4 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Shreveport residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 21.7 daily new cases per 100,000 Shreveport residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the Shreveport-Bossier City metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Caddo Parish. There were an average of 11.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Caddo Parish during the past week, the most of the three parishes in Shreveport with available data.

Case growth in the Shreveport metro area is relatively uniform at the parish level. In De Soto Parish, for example, there were an average of 10.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any parish in Shreveport yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Caddo Parish.

While Caddo Parish is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Shreveport area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of October 26, there were a total of 15,970.3 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Caddo Parish, the third most of the three parishes in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,906.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Caddo Parish, unemployment peaked at 14.9% in May 2020. As of June 2021, the parish's unemployment rate was 8.4%.

To determine the parish in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked parishes according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending October 26. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

