Seattle, WA

This Is the County In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqoOQ_0cf9dMbj00 After adding over 503,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 45.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 730,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 28.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA, metro area consists of King County, Pierce County, and Snohomish County. In the past week, there were an average of 23.4 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Seattle residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 26.2 daily new cases per 100,000 Seattle residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Pierce County. There were an average of 35.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Pierce County during the past week, the most of the three counties in Seattle with available data.

Case growth in the Seattle metro area varies at the county level. In King County, for example, there were an average of 17.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Seattle and more than the case growth rate in Pierce County.

Just as Pierce County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Seattle area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of October 26, there were a total of 10,342.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Pierce County, the most of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,906.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Pierce County, unemployment peaked at 18.7% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.6%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending October 26. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 26 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 19 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Pierce County 877,013 35.1 38.7 10,342.0 98.5
2 Snohomish County 798,808 26.8 24.9 7,998.9 93.3
3 King County 2,195,502 17.5 21.7 7,343.1 89.3

Comments / 20

Jules Baby
7d ago

Weird. With all the vax and mask mandates put in place e by the Marxist leadership there, you'd think that cases would be down. Florida cases, on the other hand have dropped dramatically.

Reply(8)
5
Irish girl 32
6d ago

People.... what's wrong with this picture..... people standing in line with their masks on their faces with a shopping cart and not communicating to each other afraid to speak or get close to one another and looking so miserable...... I ask you.... do you want this kind of America that this administration has turned our America into in just a short 9 months or you want our lives and our freedoms back.....

Reply(2)
3
Health
