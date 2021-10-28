CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach says he’s ‘John Doe’ in sex assault case

Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago

Kyle Beach, a former member of the Blackhawks organization, came forward Wednesday as the player identified as John Doe in a report released a day earlier that detailed inaction by team executives in the wake of his 2010 allegation that he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach.

In a lengthy, emotional interview aired on Canada’s TSN TV network, Beach, 31, said he was revealing his identity as part of his “process of recovery” and because “details were pretty accurate in the report, and it’s been figured out.”

Beach, a 2008 first-round draft pick by Chicago now playing professionally in Germany, said

Tampa Bay Times

