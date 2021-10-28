CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Computer a mess? 5 steps to quickly clean up digital junk

By Kim Komando
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Digital junk piles up too quickly. Look no further than your phone and all those blurry photos and old screenshots in your gallery. What you don't see are the invasive tracking cookies saved in your smartphone.

Tap or click for a short privacy how-to everyone should read.

Clutter on your computer can be even tougher to wrangle. Start with your Recycle Bin on a PC or Trash Can on a Mac. You need to manually empty that every so often. Tap or click for the files and folders you should also toss for good right now.

Cleaning up your computer doesn't take a ton of time. But you have to do it the right, smart way. I can help.

1. Get sensitive files off your desktop

How many documents are stored on your computer that you really wouldn’t want someone else to get their hands on? I know people who have an Excel spreadsheet loaded with their passwords stored in the open on the desktop.

Maybe you keep financial records nicely organized or have a folder with all your essential medical documents. Beyond the privacy risk, think about what a pain it would be when your computer finally bites the dust. You don’t want to end up in a pinch because you never saved those files someplace safer.

My recommendation: Back up anything you don’t want to lose to the cloud. Whatever option you go with, adhere to what tech pros call the 3-2-1 rule. Keep three copies of your important files: two on different storage media and one preserved in an off-site location. (Yes, the cloud counts.)

Tap or click here for a more in-depth walkthrough of the best way to save your important files.

If you do insist on saving private documents locally, at least give a snoop a more challenging time by naming the folder something off base like "Vacation Photos." Be sure your computer automatically locks when you're away and requires a password on startup too.

Speaking of photos, I can help you clean those up, too. Tap or click for a smart guide on sorting your massive photo collection.

2. Remove programs you don’t need or use anymore

Programs take up a decent amount of space, so regularly clear out anything you’re not using.

Beyond that, outdated apps could put you at risk. By keeping old programs on your computer, you’re potentially leaving a door wide open for cybercriminals to slip in.

Here’s how to find space-consuming apps and uninstall them:

On a Windows PC:

• Click the Start button and look for the app or program. Press and hold (or right-click) the app and select Uninstall .

On a Mac:

• In the top left of your screen, click the Apple icon, then click About This Mac .

• Select the Storage option in the middle of the pop-up box.

• On the right-hand side, select Manage . You’ll see everything taking up space – and how much space it’s consuming. You can also review Apple’s recommendation for making space.

• On the right, click Applications . Click on a program you no longer want and select Delete in the bottom right-hand corner, then confirm.

RELATED: Upgrading to a new computer any time soon? Here are three options to delete files and totally erase your hard drive.

3. Stay up to date

The latest version of whatever operating system you use is the safest. Updates, even minor ones, patch major security issues and vulnerabilities.

One caveat: When a brand-new version of an operating system rolls out, like Windows 11, it can take some time to work out the kinks. Unless you are comfortable troubleshooting new issues and rolling back to a previous version if necessary, wait a bit longer to update.

If you do want to update to Windows 11 or already have, t ap or click for five tips, tricks and features to try now.

To update Windows:

• Click the Start button > Settings (the gear icon).

• Select Update & Security > Windows Update .

• If an update is available, select Download & install .

To update a Mac:

• Click the Apple icon > System Preferences .

• Select Software Update to see if there are any available updates.

• Then, click the Restart Now button.

4. Peek at what’s running in the background

Checking out your task manager or activity monitor is an excellent way to see if anything strange is happening in the background. Sudden spikes are a bad sign. If you see that your activity has shot up even though you haven’t been doing anything intensive, that could be a sign your computer is infected with malware.

If you do see anything strange, run an antivirus or anti-malware scan.

Check your activity on a PC:

• Press Ctrl + Alt + Delete .

• Choose Task Manager . Here you can see how much of your CPU and Memory are in use. Look for any processes you don’t recognize, especially those using a significant percentage of your CPU or Memory.

See your Mac’s activity:

• Open a Finder window , then choose the Applications folder > Utilities .

• Select the Activity Monitor .

Like what you’re reading? Get my tips delivered to your inbox. Sign up now.

5. Don’t forget the outside

Cleaning up the inside of your computer is important, but don’t forget the outside. Dust, dirt, and grime can get into every nook and cranny.

Apple is now selling a $19 polishing cloth, but a good old microfiber cloth is just fine to clean your screen. Just don't use scratchy paper towels. A dry cloth can wipe away most dirt and debris. For stubborn smudges and fingerprints, lightly dampen the cloth with distilled water. Never pour or spray water directly onto a screen and stay away from glass cleaner too.

I prefer pre-moistened electronics wipes. They’re so easy. I buy a big value pack from Care Touch . They’re great on smaller screens like phones, tablets, and laptops. For TVs and bigger monitors, these wipes from Weiman work like a charm.

Your keyboard, mouse and ports need love too. Tap or click here for my complete guide on cleaning your tech the right way. Choose the wrong products or methods, and you can do some severe damage.

Pro tip: Know the signs you’ve been hacked

A cluttered computer is one thing. One infected with malware is quite another. There are a few warning signs, like the temperature of your machine. If you put a hand on the screen or keyboard and it’s hotter than you remember, don’t ignore it.

Malicious software can eat up storage space, overworking your processors and sending your fan into overdrive. Tap or click here for more ways to tell if your computer or phone has been hacked.

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show , the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com .

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Computer a mess? 5 steps to quickly clean up digital junk

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

The big mistake you’re making cleaning your TV

For most of us, the TV is the centerpiece of our living room or family room. Here’s a neat party trick. Instead of having a blank black screen, display your favorite photos. Tap or click here for easy methods to do it right from your phone. Once the TV is...
ELECTRONICS
gardeningsoul.com

10 Easy and Quick Steps to Build a Gutter Garden

If you’ve been thinking about starting a garden, but don’t know where to start or what’s required of your space (size limitations), this article has some helpful tips for making sure the process goes smoothly. It is important that new gardening enthusiasts find out everything there is learn before they...
GARDENING
beezzly.com

How to Clean Pilot Light? Step-by Step Guide

Clean it right to keep your pilot light free of clogs. Like any appliances that use combustion, your pilot light can one day become clogged up with carbon residue and/or soot. This is why it is recommended to clean it periodically to keep it in a proper working state. Have...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer System#Online Privacy#Smartphone#Software Update#Digital
Woodlands Online& LLC

Quick Tip - Keep Your Computer Clean To Run Faster

Here are a few things to keep your computer working properly: Delete unnecessary and unused programs, unload unnecessary files (like cookies), identify damaged or corrupted files, and keep track of RAM space so you're not overloading your computer. If this is a chronic problem, reach out to our team and...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under a month away. Now that fall is in full force, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and we are starting to see them already. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a...
ELECTRONICS
handymantips.org

Home Cleaning Tips: How To Get Everything Done Quickly

As we all know, time is money. The longer it takes to get something done, the less of that precious money you’ll have left at the end of the day. If you want home cleaning tips to get everything done quickly, here are some for you. 1. Hire a short...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
hawaiinewsnow.com

What the Tech: Step up your Halloween front lawn game with ‘digital decorations’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re someone who loves Halloween and loves to decorate you need to hear about the latest trend called “digital decorations.”. Maybe you’ve even seen this type of Halloween decorations in your neighborhood, but it’s fairly new and is guaranteed to draw attention. Using a video file, projector, and an old sheet or shower curtain, your house can be transformed into a house of horrors in under an hour.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

Skipping This Cleaning Step Is Ruining Your Kitchen Knives

If you're a cook — whether an amateur or a professional — there's simply no tool or kitchen equipment more important than your chef's knife. For those who love the kitchen, this tool performs so many vital tasks: more than 90 percent of them, to be specific, including slicing and dicing produce and preparing proteins including meat and fish (via Epicurious). Chef's knives are one of the pricier items of the kitchen, ranging from $50 to $100 for a mid-range knife (via Kitchn) to more than $1000 for some professional-grade knives (via Prudent Reviews).
LIFESTYLE
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Black Friday laptop deals 2021: The best early offers on Windows devices and Chromebooks

With just three weeks left until kick-off, retailers are preparing for the biggest sales event on the commercial calendar. This year’s Black Friday starts on 26 November and will see prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing.Finding the best bargains amid the torrent of discounts is a real challenge, which is why we’ve launched our annual guide to navigating Black Friday like a pro. Many of us prefer to hold off on making big tech purchases until the sales, and so laptops are always among the most sought-after items over the Black Friday...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Bullguard premium protection review: A VPN and secure browser service for a fair price

Having been around since 2002, Bullguard joined Avira as part of Norton Lifelock this year, but is still being sold as a separate product. For your annual subscription you get a very broad suite of antivirus and security tools, plus PC tune-up and parental controls too.Like every other antivirus provider except Avira, the first year’s subscription is charged at half the renewal rate. A subscription that covers ten devices is generous, however, and boosting it to two years of coverage also saves you money, making it one of the more cost-effective products on the market.Bullguard has cheaper products too. Drop...
COMPUTERS
SPY

Automate Your Entire Life With These Top-Rated Smart Home Devices

Smart homes and smart home robots are the wave of the future. Every aspect of a standard home has the potential to get smarter, whether it’s with cameras or voice activation. It’s time for all of us to take full advantage of what this world of technological innovation has to offer. Robots are being used as teaching assistants, crop harvesters and medical practitioners. They make tasks easier, faster and more accurate through their dependable technology and infinite capacity to work. Whether you’re a fan of robots or not, they are becoming more and more implemented into society at large and individual homes...
ELECTRONICS
abc27 News

Smart coffee makers can make your morning easier, but which one is best?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which smart coffee maker is best? You might use coffee to get your brain moving in the morning, but wouldn’t it be great if your coffee maker got things moving for you first? Smart coffee makers allow you to brew your coffee from anywhere, so it’s […]
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

292K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy