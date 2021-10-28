CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid review: 536bhp V6 tested

topgear.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother step along to road to a fully electric Bentley?. That’s about the size of it. Bentley has made great steps in some areas. Two years ago the Crewe production facility, rippling with solar panels, became the UK’s first carbon neutral car factory. The aim is end-to-end carbon neutrality by 2030....

www.topgear.com

Morning Sun

Auto review: 2021 Volvo S90 Recharge stands out among luxury plug-in hybrids

Luxury automakers have embraced the plug-in hybrid at various levels, but one of the automakers going in full steam in this category is Volvo, which already offers a plethora of plug-in hybrids to the public and is eagerly moving toward an all-Electric Vehicle future. One of the plug-in hybrids that...
Motor1.com

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Covers 455 Miles In One Trip Using Only Renewable Energy

The new Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid has some seriously impressive range. In a recent trip across Iceland, a Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid traveled 455 miles using only renewable energy sources. This was made possible with the use of second-generation biofuel derived from straw and geothermal renewable electricity that was used to charge the battery. This eco-friendly journey is a reminder that the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid is a true green luxury car that is relatively kind to the planet.
Green Car Reports

First drive review: 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid delivers more range and power

Volvo has said that it will make only electric cars by 2030. So what’s in store for its plug-in hybrids in the interim? Bigger batteries for more electric range. While in Brussels, Belgium to drive the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge I was given a first look—and some first drive time—at the 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid, which gets that plus more power, and an updated infotainment system. Volvo also anticipates a larger federal tax credit.
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid First Test: Thrifty, Awesome Fun

Back in the day, a truck was a truck, built solely for work. Body-on-frame, burly, able to haul horses and hay without breaking a sweat. Right? Given the intense one-upmanship in the half-ton pickup space, and the equally impressive size and capabilities of the "mid-sizers," you'd be forgiven for thinking this has continued to be the case. But utility has always been a spectrum, and we once were offered smaller pickups in a variety of shapes and sizes that paired surprising payload capabilities with great affordability. The compact truck is back, and its name is Maverick—and the way the 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid's "base" powertrain behaved in our testing should make you sit up and rethink all your assumptions about what a pickup can and should be.
Carscoops

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Crosses Iceland Using Biofuel Out Of Straw

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid has completed a cross-country trip of Iceland using geothermal energy and biofuel made of waste straw. The company is celebrating the journey as the latest step in its research into biofuels that can be used without engine modifications. The Azure Purple plug-in hybrid luxury sedan...
Ellsworth American

On the Road Review: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Limited

The fourth generation of Hyundai’s top-selling vehicle worldwide is a much-improved design with dynamic styling, more space and comfort inside, plus added features and two hybrid powertrains previously unavailable. The all-new Tucson continues a recent forward march by Hyundai that demonstrates the determined, and mature, efforts to upend perceptions of the brand.
Green Car Reports

Review update: 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX delivers value and nearly 40 mpg

Kia claims the Sorento Hybrid fits into “a segment of one,” While that’s a stretch, this model makes a compelling value and efficiency sales pitch for itself versus any alternatives. Driving it only serves to bolster that sales pitch. With a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain, great outward visibility, comfortable ride, and...
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Flying Spur Crosses Entire Country On Renewable Fuel

Bentley cars are the reserve of the rich and famous, and Americans can't seem to get enough of them. These cars are best known for providing top luxury and refinement, with a good dose of performance. Modern Bentley vehicles can be described as rapid, but they've never been too frugal at the pumps. Bentley is however trying to shake the oil baron image by going fully electric by 2030, and one of the first steps to reaching that goal is the introduction of hybrid vehicles. The second step is synthetic fuel, which Bentley has been pioneering alongside sister brand, Porsche.
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Car Review: Venza makeover includes hybrid powertrain

Its baack! Odds are you didn’t even realize it left. The mid-size crossover Toyota Venza debuted in 2008, and enjoyed a successful launch but sales fell sharply until 2015 when the company pulled the plug. For 2021, a re-engineered Venza is unveiled and has promise with sporty lines and an...
CNET

Ford Maverick hybrid crushes EPA fuel economy tests with 42 mpg city estimate

Among the 2022 Ford Maverick's many virtues, none stands higher than the hybrid model's excellent fuel economy. While Ford gave a preliminary estimate of 40 mpg city, the EPA on Thursday confirmed the Maverick's fuel economy number is actually a bit better: 42 mpg. 42 mpg is impressive for any...
topgear.com

Porsche Taycan 4S – long-term review

Another crunch: is our London-based Porsche Taycan cursed?. Here’s a top tip. If you drive something silver and you’re going to brush bumpers with a car during a tight parallel parking manoeuvre, make sure it’s not a bright green one, because the evidence is fairy overwhelming. It’s right there, in black and green.
topgear.com

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S400d review: the ultimate airport taxi

A luxury car powered by diesel?! Who’s going to buy one of those?. You’re going to tell me it’s really good. I am, just not yet. Because diesel is a hard enough sell for people these days, before you even consider how backward the idea of a diesel luxury car sounds when alongside it you have an S580e hybrid with 60 miles of e-range and the far more forward-looking EQS luxury EV, both available for about the same amount of money.
topgear.com

BMW M3 Competition RWD vs 4WD: can you notice the difference?

One key question to answer about the new M3 Competition xDrive: driven back to back, can you tell any difference between it and the standard rear-drive M3? Handily we currently have a long-term regular rear-drive M3 being run by Rowan Horncastle. Time for a get together. Firstly, a quick recap....
topgear.com

Retro review: the 237bhp Mitsubishi Airtrek Turbo-R

This review was first published in Issue 113 of Top Gear magazine (2003) Crawling through the Dudley rush hour on a grey morning, I can’t help wondering what the Mitsubishi Airtrek Turbo-R I’m about to drive has in store. I’ve no idea – the Turbo-R badge hints at some go-fast potential, but is it an estate, off-roader or MPV?
Robb Report

Watch: The New Lamborghini Countach Hybrid Was Just Spotted on the Roads

The new Lamborghini Countach has been spotted out in the wild mere months after the marque announced it was bringing back its most famous nameplate. Over the weekend, car YouTuber Varryx uploaded the first footage of the Countach LPI 800-4 driving on a public road to his channel. The result of what they referred to as “weeks of stalking,” the video represents the car’s first public appearance since its debut in August, and suggests that deliveries of the limited-run vehicle will take place next year as planned. In Varryx’s footage you can see a brilliant white Countach, which may or may not...
topgear.com

BMW X4 M Competition review: the fastest ever BMW X car

At first glance, possibly. This is the facelifted BMW X4 M Competition. It has the M4's engine, which means 503bhp. It's enough to make this the fastest X model ever, slamming it to 62mph in 3.8 seconds. It also has the M4's complicated 4WD system, although here you can't switch out the drive to the front wheels. Can't see why you'd want to. But there are other reasons why it isn't an M4 on legs. I'll come to those later.
AutoExpress

Fiat 500 Passion: long-term test review

We’re off to a good start with the new 500. The Fiat has proven to be a small and useful option around town, and we’ve yet to find ourselves stuck with a flat battery. In the grey corner, weighing in at 1,395kg and with an undefeated record in Auto Express group tests... the current champion in the Auto Express New Car Awards City Car of the Year category, the new, all-electric Fiat 500.
