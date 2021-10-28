'Squid Game' Creator Ripped LeBron James' Criticism of Netflix Hit Series

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk may be a fan of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson 's podcast because he wants all of the smoke with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James .

Earlier this month, James was caught on camera expressing his love for Netflix's hit series, Squid Game , with his teammate, Anthony Davis . While the four-time NBA champion's comments about the show were overwhelmingly positive, he did have a few critiques of the most-watched Netflix series of the year.

"I didn't like the ending though," James said .

"I know they start it off with a Season 2 but, like, get on the f----- flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?"

At first, it appeared that many fans of the show agreed with the NBA star's criticism. However, many other fans don't have the power to elicit a response from the show's creator. In a recent interview, Dong-Hyuk made sure to offer a response to James' comments.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2 ?” he rhetorically asked Stuart Jeffries of The Guardian .

“LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

Not long after Dong-Hyuk's comments were published online, James caught wind of them on social media.

"This can’t be real right? I hope not," James tweeted .

To answer James' questions, the comments are real. Hopefully, James and Dong-hyuk can work together on another project in the future.

