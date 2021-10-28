CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Squid Game' Creator Ripped LeBron James' Criticism of Netflix Hit Series

By Ryan Shepard
 7 days ago

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk may be a fan of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson 's podcast because he wants all of the smoke with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James .

Earlier this month, James was caught on camera expressing his love for Netflix's hit series, Squid Game , with his teammate, Anthony Davis . While the four-time NBA champion's comments about the show were overwhelmingly positive, he did have a few critiques of the most-watched Netflix series of the year.

"I didn't like the ending though," James said .

"I know they start it off with a Season 2 but, like, get on the f----- flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?"

At first, it appeared that many fans of the show agreed with the NBA star's criticism. However, many other fans don't have the power to elicit a response from the show's creator. In a recent interview, Dong-Hyuk made sure to offer a response to James' comments.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2 ?” he rhetorically asked Stuart Jeffries of The Guardian .

“LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

Not long after Dong-Hyuk's comments were published online, James caught wind of them on social media.

"This can’t be real right? I hope not," James tweeted .

To answer James' questions, the comments are real. Hopefully, James and Dong-hyuk can work together on another project in the future.

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
Squid Games Creator Responds To LeBron James Not Liking The Series Ending: "Have You Seen Space Jam 2? LeBron James Is Cool And Can Say What He Wants. But I Wouldn't Change My Ending."

LeBron James didn't like the ending of viral Netflix series Squid Game, as he recently mentioned Anthony Davis. During a Lakers press conference, the 4x NBA champion spoke with his teammate about this series, exchanging 'reviews' of the ending. The King didn't like how the first season ended, wondering why...
Basketball player LeBron James says he didn't like 'Squid Game' ending & creator Hwang Dong Hyuk responds

Basketball player LeBron James says he didn't like the ending of 'Squid Game', and series creator Hwang Dong Hyuk responded. During a recent interview, LeBron James was asked about his opinion on the popular series, and he expressed his dissatisfaction with the ending when Lee Jung Jae's character decides to seek revenge instead of flying to America to see his daughter. The basketball player stated,
"Have you seen Space Jam 2": Twitter Reacts as Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk trolls LeBron James

It certainly looks like LA Lakers’ marquee scorer LeBron James’ heavy-spoiler comments upon the Squid Game’s ending did not sit well with the creator of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk. On a recent occasion, when King James decided to discuss the ending of the most popular show in the history of the streaming service alongside teammate Anthony Davis, Dong-hyuk was not ready to let the superstars get off easy.
Jordan Tops All-Time Athlete Earnings List of a Billionaires Dozen

Michael Jordan entered the NBA in 1984 when the highest-paid player in the league, Magic Johnson, earned $2.5 million in annual salary. That was a tick ahead of the best-paid MLB player—Mike Schmidt at $2 million—and more than double the NFL’s top earner, Warren Moon at $1.1 million, including the pro-rated share of his signing bonus. MJ’s salary that season was $550,000. It was a different time. Goosed by blockbuster TV contracts, star salaries in team sports exploded over the next four decades, with 31 NBA players on track to earn at least $30 million this season, according to Spotrac. Yet,...
LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
