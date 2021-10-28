How PR Can Attract Investors and Add Value to Your Startup

Over the past decade, there has been a dramatic increase in socially responsible investing. In 2020, about $15 trillion of professionally managed assets in the United States considered environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, an increase from less than $2 trillion in 2010 (US SIF 2020). Despite this tremendous increase in socially responsible investing, there is little consensus among practitioners and academics on the optimal way for socially responsible investors to have impact. It is particularly important to understand how quickly socially responsible investors can cause firms to improve. For example, to generate timely impact, should socially responsible investors invest in “green” firms that have already reduced their externalities such as greenhouse gas emissions or in “dirty” firms that are still lagging, to push those firms to reform? The issue of timely impact is particularly salient in light of climate change as scientists argue that unless greenhouse gas emissions are reduced quickly, the world faces potentially catastrophic consequences.

