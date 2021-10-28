CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

How PR Can Attract Investors and Add Value to Your Startup

By Katerina Antonova
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividual venture capital companies receive more than 1,000 proposals a year and are primarily interested in businesses that require an investment of at least $250,000, as stated in Embroker. However, according to the same source, only 1% of startups turn out to be the next Uber, Airbnb, Slack or Stripe. That...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

How Cary CEO attracts big name talent to his quantum computing startup

"Momentum" is the word Rob Hays, CEO of quantum computing startup Atom Computing, repeatedly uses to describe what’s happening at the company. The firm's momentum is one reason why it's been able to attract heavy hitters to its senior leadership team. Atom announced Thursday it' added Denise Ruffner, formerly of IonQ and IBM (NYSE: IBM), as chief business officer; and Justin Ging, formerly of Honeywell, as chief product officer.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Your Name#Linkedin#Product Innovation#Uber#Fomo#Mvp#Pr#Techcrunch
The Next Web

How to bootstrap and scale your SaaS startup the RIGHT way

As the founder of a bootstrapped startup, people often ask me how I decided on which funding route I’d take when there are so many options for founders to consider. While I don’t have a short answer to this, there’s one thing I can say: your choice of funding needs to be based on the nature of your business and the product you are dealing with.
ECONOMY
Tech Times

How to Boost your Monetization: Essential Tips for Travel Startups

With the world slowly going back to normal, it is time to talk business. Travel is a hot, multi-trillion industry for startups. To succeed in this highly competitive domain, you need to learn the industry's ins and outs to the max and monetize every opportunity that comes your way. Here...
TRAVEL
greenhousegrower.com

How the Right Succession Plan Can Add Value to Your Business

One of the key topics to be discussed at the GROW Executive Summit, which takes place Dec. 7-8 in Charlotte, NC, is succession planning, in particular how making the right decisions can add value to your business. While you’ve worked hard to build wealth and assets, sustaining them over the long term requires strategic succession planning. If you want the value of your business to remain intact for your successors, begin the planning process sooner rather than later.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
institutionalinvestor.com

Currency Management: Free Your Team to Add Real Value

Currency volatility poses an increasing risk for institutional investors with significant global assets. Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates among currencies can impact investment returns, adding turbulence and uncertainty to portfolios – as well as constant noise. To address this threat, asset managers and owners know that a vigorous, daily currency management system – armed with a highly focused hedging program – is a vital element to manage risk and enhance returns within their core investment strategy.
MARKETS
World Bank Blogs

The pace of change: How quickly can socially responsible investors create impact?

Over the past decade, there has been a dramatic increase in socially responsible investing. In 2020, about $15 trillion of professionally managed assets in the United States considered environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, an increase from less than $2 trillion in 2010 (US SIF 2020). Despite this tremendous increase in socially responsible investing, there is little consensus among practitioners and academics on the optimal way for socially responsible investors to have impact. It is particularly important to understand how quickly socially responsible investors can cause firms to improve. For example, to generate timely impact, should socially responsible investors invest in “green” firms that have already reduced their externalities such as greenhouse gas emissions or in “dirty” firms that are still lagging, to push those firms to reform? The issue of timely impact is particularly salient in light of climate change as scientists argue that unless greenhouse gas emissions are reduced quickly, the world faces potentially catastrophic consequences.
ECONOMY
Forbes

How To Transition Your Business From A Startup To A Mid-Sized Company

Essam Abdullah is the founder and CEO of TaxRise Inc. Picture this: You’ve taken on the risks of running your own startup, including turnover in personnel, not enough funding and misjudging market demand. But through all the uncertainty, you stuck it out and are finally making a profit. Now that you’ve ironed out the kinks, it’s time to take what you’ve created and push your business a little further.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

How to Efficiently Embed Your Brand Values in Your Work Culture

Brand values are in the spotlight at the moment. It’s easy to write keywords on a piece of paper and use these in your SEO and messaging, but if that’s all your business is doing, your attempts will crumble at the foundations. People want to see values in action, impacting every part of your company’s work culture, from how you keep your call logs to the causes you support.
MARKETING
Hackernoon

How Blockchain Startups Can Find Product Market Fit

It is estimated that about 305 million startups are created every year. 1.35 million of these startups are in the tech space. The blockchain market value is expected to be worth $15.1 billion by 2024. Some of the most popular tech companies you see today had humble beginnings as startups. How can the current and future founders in the blockchain space find their product-market fit? The big question is; how do you find your product market fit for your blockchain startup? Find a beachhead market for your potential customers and create a detailed description of that real person.
MARKETS
ZDNet

How to catapult your IT value? Rethink the IT operating model

Chief information officers often talk about their "IT operating model." This overly complex term describes the core activities needed to run an IT organization. IT does not exist in a vacuum. It serves specific business needs with operational responsibilities linked to revenue, cost, and risk. An IT operating model helps ensure that IT maintains operational excellence, delivers the right services to stakeholders, and supports the overall business direction and strategy.
COMPUTERS
Charlotte Stories

How young investors can benefit from stock market crashes

The stock market, also known as the share or equity market, is the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks or shares of businesses. Individual investors, institutional investors, and publicly traded corporations can invest in the share market through electronic trading platforms or stock brokerage firms. The stock market is considered the primary indicator of a country’s economic development.
STOCKS
Fosters Daily Democrat

PR with a Passion: Tips for using PR to attract talent

One of the biggest business challenges this year is the labor shortage, caused by COVID-19 fears, child care issues, and enhanced unemployment benefits. Now that hiring has become so competitive, organizations must do everything to proactively attract, recruit, and hire talent. This is a perfect opportunity to utilize PR to position your company as an exciting, attractive place to work.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

How NFTs Can Turn Musicians Into Entrepreneurs and Fans Into Investors

For decades, few middlemen held all the power in the music industry and reaped most of the rewards. Security NFTs (S-NFTs) combine the ownership and transparency of NFTs with an innovative investing framework making it possible for fans to invest capital toward a new song or album and in return, share in the royalties. This allows fans to invest in their favourite artists’ songs and earn returns from streaming royalties, in addition to receiving exclusive perks.
MUSIC
hotelnewsresource.com

Why Your Hotel Marketing Strategy Should Include PR and How to Use It Effectively

The hotel industry is more competitive than ever before. There are more properties today than there were even just a few years ago, and thanks to things like travel restrictions, those hotels are vying for the same customers. To stand out, you must find new ways to reach your audience. PR for hotel properties is one option that you’re likely not using yet.
INDUSTRY
SmartAsset

You Need to Know This About Growth Investing Strategies

Growth investing is a strategy that centers on choosing stocks and similar investments that have significant growth potential. A portfolio that’s growth-focused may include stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other securities. The goal of growth investing is to … Continue reading → The post You Need to Know This About Growth Investing Strategies appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy