Los Angeles detectives have obtained security camera footage from a residential building in downtown LA where officials found a dog belonging to missing woman Heidi Planck. Planck, a 39-year-old mother, was reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department on Oct. 20 after she failed to pick up her 10-year-old son from school, but she was last seen on Oct. 17, when she abruptly left her son's football game in Downey before it was over.

