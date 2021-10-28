A Quiet Place Part II

Joanna Hogg prefers to stick the word partly in front of autobiographical in any description of The Souvenir and its new sequel, The Souvenir Part II. She’s not accounting for any wild liberties she might have taken with the record of her days as a London film student in the 1980s but her own recall: “I was only able to tell this story when I realized my memory is not perfect — and that I was going to create an impression of that time rather than a re-creation,” she explained to Rolling Stone when the first film came out in 2019. As hedges go, it’s a funny one — whose memory is then perfect enough to create a true autobiography? — but it speaks to how aware Hogg seems of what she does not, or cannot, know. The scenes in the Souvenirs that aren’t directly experienced by Hogg’s avatar, Julie (the impossibly fresh-faced Honor Swinton Byrne), are sparing and careful, as if following characters out of her line of sight risks overstepping, even in this asterisked version of history. She’s not bound by factual accuracy so much as emotional truth. More than anything, Hogg seems to be seeking a better understanding of the person she was at the time, with the films serving as a mirror that doesn’t reverse her image, offering a fresh angle on a familiar reflection that allows her to notice things she hadn’t before.

