A Quiet Place Part II

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe)...

Collider

‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff Loses Director Jeff Nichols

It looks like the A Quiet Place franchise is in the market for a new director. Deadline reports that director Jeff Nichols has parted ways with the franchise and its current unnamed spinoff he was set to helm, amicably parting with the project in favor of working on another untitled science-fiction project from Paramount.
MOVIES
gamepur.com

A Quiet Place video game adaptation announced for 2022

A Quiet Place and its sequel are both thrilling tales of survival, as the Abbott family fights to stay alive in a world dominated by monsters with incredibly high levels of hearing. Any sound is a death sentence, as the monsters pinpoint and swarm to sounds within moments. It’s a great movie premise, and soon enough we’ll see how it plays out in video game form too.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'A Quiet Place' Is Getting a Horror Adventure Video Game

A Quiet Place horror movie franchise is receiving its very first video game. The game is set to be developed by Montreal studio iLLOGIKA, known for co-developing games like Cuphead and SpongeBob Squarepants Krusty Cook-Off. EP1T0ME studio will also be involved in creating the project. Publisher of the game will be Saber Interactive, who is behind the World War Z and Evil Dead games. A Quiet Place will launch sometime in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Millicent Simmonds
Emily Blunt
Noah Jupe
The Dad

‘A Quiet Place’ Video Game Is Currently in the Works

The statement reads: “This first official video game set in the terrifying A Quiet Place universe will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous”. Hervé Sliwa, Creative Director at iLLOGIKA goes on to say “The A Quiet...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

‘A Quiet Place’ is being tailored right into a online game

Nobody of their proper thoughts would truly need to reside on this planet of A Quiet Place, the place denizens stroll round barefoot and transfer to keep away from incurring the wrath of extremely noise-sensitive aliens. However, if you would like to learn how effectively you would possibly cope in that universe, you may check your nerves within the franchise’s first online game, which is scheduled to reach subsequent yr.
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

A Quiet Place Game, Based on the Blockbuster Film, in Development

A Quiet Place Game, Based on the Blockbuster Film, in Development. This morning, Embracer Group announced that A Quiet Place is in development by iLLOGIKA, a Montreal-based studio with veterans of titles like Far Cry and Rainbox Six. It’s to be published by Saber Interactive (World War Z, Evil Dead The Game).
VIDEO GAMES
bennington.edu

How Bennington Does Scary, Part II

The hit Netflix show was based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, which is rumored to be based on Bennington’s Jennings Music Building. Since Jackson was married to former Bennington faculty member Stanley Edgar Hyman and lived in nearby North Bennington, she would have known all about the building’s spooky reputation and possibly have visited it herself…
BENNINGTON, VT
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#The Creatures
Punknews.org

Respire release “Catacombs Part II” video

Toronto based Respire have released a video for "Catacombs Part II". The video was directed and produced by Vanessa Gloux. The song is off their album Black Line that was released in 2020. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Vulture

The Souvenir Part II

Joanna Hogg prefers to stick the word partly in front of autobiographical in any description of The Souvenir and its new sequel, The Souvenir Part II. She’s not accounting for any wild liberties she might have taken with the record of her days as a London film student in the 1980s but her own recall: “I was only able to tell this story when I realized my memory is not perfect — and that I was going to create an impression of that time rather than a re-creation,” she explained to Rolling Stone when the first film came out in 2019. As hedges go, it’s a funny one — whose memory is then perfect enough to create a true autobiography? — but it speaks to how aware Hogg seems of what she does not, or cannot, know. The scenes in the Souvenirs that aren’t directly experienced by Hogg’s avatar, Julie (the impossibly fresh-faced Honor Swinton Byrne), are sparing and careful, as if following characters out of her line of sight risks overstepping, even in this asterisked version of history. She’s not bound by factual accuracy so much as emotional truth. More than anything, Hogg seems to be seeking a better understanding of the person she was at the time, with the films serving as a mirror that doesn’t reverse her image, offering a fresh angle on a familiar reflection that allows her to notice things she hadn’t before.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

The Sinner - Part II - Review: Existentialism

The plot thickens as Harry learns of Percy's relationship with CJ Lam, not only the drugs involved but also some worrisome behavior. It seems CJ was a woman of mysteries before the day Ambrose met her. Including a previous relationship, which I'm not sure it's in the past, with Brandon, who is now married with a kid.
TV SERIES
abc17news.com

In ‘The Souvenir Part II,” a human-scaled epic concludes

NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Hogg first had the instinct to make a film about her then unfolding relationship to her heroin-addicted first love in 1979. Back then, she didn’t feel capable of tackling something so ambitious and personal. Her career detoured, instead, into television. It wasn’t until Hogg was 47 that she determinedly returned to movies. Hogg felt she was finally ready. The result, the two-part “The Souvenir,” is a stunner. A sublime work of memory and autobiography, “The Souvenir” captures a masterful filmmaker using all her accrued skill to revisit her early, half-formed life as a young filmmaker. Part two opens in theaters Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
solzyatthemovies.com

The Souvenir Part II Continues Where It Left Off

Writer-director Joanna Hogg follows up on her critically acclaimed 2019 coming-of-age drama, The Souvenir, with The Souvenir Part II. Julie Harte’s (Honor Swinton Byrne) story continues where it left off in 2019 with Julie seeking to know more about Anthony’s last days. In many ways, the sequel improves on its predecessor. Julie no longer sees the world as she did during the earlier film. She’s changing for better or worse. Like many artists in real life, Julie decides to use film as a way of sorting through her grief for Anthony. The result is a graduation film, appropriately titled The Souvenir, that seeks to break down fact from fiction.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Night Teeth’ Star Lucy Fry on Creative Freedom at Netflix and Her Surfing Movie Dreams

Lucy Fry often plays characters with benevolent souls, so she jumped at the chance to finally break bad in Netflix’s Night Teeth. In the Adam Randall-directed film, Fry plays a 200-year-old vampire named Zoe, who, along with Debby Ryan’s Blaire, are trying to shatter a centuries-old truce between vampires and humans in Los Angeles. Oddly enough, Fry and Ryan were initially considered for each other’s roles until they suggested otherwise. “I haven’t had the chance before to play the bad guy, so that was really exciting to me,” Fry tells The Hollywood Reporter. “What’s interesting is that [director] Adam [Randall] was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
voice-tribune.com

Supernatural American: Part II

Speed Art Museum lifts the spiritual veil through their exhibition that is guaranteed to send chills down your spine. From visions of spirits to visits by aliens, the current exhibit at the Speed Art Museum, Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art, explores the ways that Americans have sought out and encountered the otherworldly. The study of the supernatural is necessarily a study of death and ephemera and of the limited time we have on this earth. The post-Civil War artists embraced spiritualism in the wake of war. As they grappled with ghosts, the Afrofuturists grappled with outer space. Each of the diverse artists featured in the exhibit professes to have had a paranormal or spiritual experience.
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Eternals makes history as lowest-scoring Marvel Cinematic Universe film to date on Rotten Tomatoes

Days before its release, Eternals has made Marvel history – but not for the right reasons.The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film introduces a brand new set of characters – a race of immortal beings who protect Earth from supernatural threats.Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden head up the film’s ensemble cast, which also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and Madden’s Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington.Early reviews of the film prove divisive, with some praising Nomadland director Chloé Zhao’s film and others branding it “disappointing”.It seems the majority of critics are swaying to the latter as Eternals has now become the lowest-scoring MCU film out of all 26 to have been released so far.It has a score of 58 per cent. Surprisingly, this is an even lower score than Iron Man 2, which has 72 per cent despite being widely considered by fans to be the weakest Marvel film.Other low scoring MCU films are Thor: The Dark World (66 per cent) and Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk (67 per cent).Eternals is in cinemas on 5 November.
MOVIES
PIX11

Fandango editor talks Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ excitement

The countdown is on for the release of Marvel’s “Eternals.” The highly anticipated movie has a star-studded cast and audiences will only be able to see it on the big screen. Erik Davis, senior editor at Fandango, chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about the big-budget superhero movie, advanced ticket sales and what makes the […]
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dangerous’ Review: Scott Eastwood as a Psychopathic Killer — Part Clint, Part Bourne — in a Slovenly Action Film

“Dangerous” is a bits-and-pieces action thriller with a fluky premise and a lead actor good enough to embody it. Made in the slipshod, overlit style of a straight-to-streaming potboiler, it’s not a rip-off so much as a film built out of spare parts from other movies, to the point that it never fully becomes itself. The central character, Dylan Forrester, known as D, is played by Scott Eastwood, and he’s presented as a flat-out psychopath. D is a former Navy SEAL with an underworld past, and he’s an empathy-free killing machine — not because he was programmed, but because that’s...
MOVIES

