Oil companies are among the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic recovery. ExxonMobil and Chevron posted profits of $6.8 billion and $5.7 billion, respectively, for the third quarter as the world returns to work and a surge demand has spiked prices. Both companies lost hundreds of millions of dollars in 2020 as COVID brought much of human activity, and thus energy consumption, to a standstill.

