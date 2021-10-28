CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Alert Day: Strong late day storms possible

By James Hopkins
wbtw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain, and even a few thunderstorms will move into the area late today. Clouds will increase throughout the day with showers arriving midday and into the afternoon. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible this...

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A low chance of a stray shower. However, as the disturbance that brought us showers slides to the south, we’ll start to see some slow clearing from the north; locations north of I-20 could see sunny skies by mid to late afternoon before sunset. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJCL

Impact Weather Days ahead as coastal storm set to develop

Impact Weather Days are in the forecast Thursday through Saturday as a storm system is set to develop off the Southeast Coast. Rainy, breezy, and chilly weather is on tap with the greatest impacts expected on Friday and Saturday. Persistent northeast winds and the moon at its closest point to...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Beaches#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cleveland.com

Isolated morning snow showers: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for another chilly day on Thursday. The National Weather Service’s forecast is again calling for highs in the low 40s with light winds and a chance for some areas to see isolated snow showers before noon. Skies will see some clearing afterwards with partly sunny conditions likely the rest of the day. Overnight lows could fall below freezing, so make sure to take precautions with any vulnerable outdoor plants. For Friday, expect highs to climb back into the upper 40s with more sunshine.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Next big system arrives tomorrow with heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds are already increasing ahead of tomorrow’s system. Expect extra clouds around today with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers. These showers will be mostly light to moderate rain. Highs will still make it into the low 80s this afternoon. Rain begins to increase overnight with lows in the […]
TAMPA, FL
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds keep temperatures cool through the day; sunnier weather ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As you head out the door, the cool breezy air will be there to greet you but thankfully the rain has moved out leaving only the possibility of a patch or two of drizzle possible through the morning under otherwise cloudy and cool skies. Temperatures in the upper 40s at sunrise will struggle to warm up through the day due to the lack of sunshine, only reaching the upper 50s for highs this afternoon. Keep the jackets on today but at least you don’t have to deal with being cold and wet as the rain has pushed out.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wbtw.com

Cloudy and chilly today with light rain

The cool weather will continue through the rest of the week. Today will be cloudier and cooler with some light rain and drizzle. High temperatures will only be in the 50s this afternoon. A storm system offshore will bring the chance for rain, and will move away tonight. We will see a break from the clouds and rain on Friday, but it will still be cool with highs near 60.
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Even cooler tomorrow

The cool weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Temperatures will dip into the 40s. Tomorrow will be cloudier and cooler with some light rain and drizzle. High temperatures will only be in the 50s tomorrow. A storm system offshore will bring the chance for rain, and will move away tomorrow night. We will see a break from the clouds and rain on Friday, but it will still be cool with highs near 60. Another storm system will move by offshore Friday night and Saturday. Most of the rain will stay offshore, but there will be a chance for a few showers on Saturday. This system will move away Saturday night, and sunshine will return on Sunday. High pressure will build in next week, keeping it sunny, and warming us back into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Touch of a winter "feel" Thursday

An upper level disturbance and weak low pressure system in Southeast Texas Wednesday afternoon will bring scattered showers to Acadiana overnight followed by a wintry feel to the weather for Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
fox35orlando.com

Strong storms possible this weekend ahead of cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - Enjoy the relatively warmer and drier weather on this Thursday, because big changes are about to sweep in tonight!. Expect highs near 80 inland, upper 70s to near 80 along the coast. Skies will trend mostly cloudy, rain chances return later this afternoon, coverage looks fairly low, around 20% or so. Winds will also begin increasing from the Northeast, surging down the coast through the day as a pocket of high pressure fills in over the Eastern U.S. behind the front.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Another Chilly Start With Cooler Afternoon Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s another chilly start to the day. Make sure you grab the heavy jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures are running around 5-10 degrees colder than average for this time of the year. Be prepared to deal with the chill through Friday before we get some relief from the chill. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Looking at the forecast, today will be dry with mostly sunny conditions when you look at the entire day. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy