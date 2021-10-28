Afghan Filmmaker Roya Sadat's 'The Forgotten History' Among 20 Projects at India's Film Bazaar Co-Production Market

One way to help the film industry prepare for the post-COVID future would be to look at lessons from the past, a Monday seminar at TIFFCOM, the market component of the Tokyo International Film Festival, heard. Shiina Yasushi, head of TIFFCOM, said that Japanese film studios faced a similar dilemma with the growth of home video in the 1980s. They managed to counter falling box office revenues by getting into video themselves. “My concern is how we can enjoy revenues from streaming markets, especially SVOD,” he said. Other speakers at the session included: Mathieu Fournet, head of the international policy unit at...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO