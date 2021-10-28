Metroid Dread Demo is Now Available

Following the remakes of the first two Metroid titles, 2004’s Zero Mission and 2017’s Samus Returns, Super Metroid seems like it would be a perfect choice for the third remake, should Nintendo have an interest in pursuing another one after Metroid Dread. After all, it’s the next 2D entry in line for a makeover, and it’s arguably the most iconic and beloved installment in the entire franchise. However, 2002’s Metroid Fusion has some strikingly unusual structure and ideas that Dread subsequently altered and expanded upon, and applying that evolution of design back to Fusion could make for a perfect remake opportunity.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO