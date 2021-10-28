Here's what's happening around Hampton Roads this weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In addition to trick or treating, there's lots of fun to be had this Halloween weekend across our area. Each week, the News 3 This Morning team features 3 fun things for your family to do.

1. Masquerade in Ghent

Get your costumes and beer money ready! The Masquerade in Ghent returns to Norfolk this Friday night. Thanks to the pandemic, it's been two years since this event happened last. The masquerade is popular with families and singles alike. Ghosts, goblins and more will take over Colley Avenue for food, drinks, live music and a costume contest. It runs from 6 p.m until 10 p.m.

2. Haunted Ghost Tours

Ghost tours are back at Colonial Williamsburg. The tours, which are offered through the evening, are happening now, but you do need to reserve a time online . Here's a heads up -- slots are filling up fast! Tickets start at $12 for children under 12. Adult tickets cost $19.

3. Wicked 10K and Monster Mile

The Wicked 10K and Monster Mile are back at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend. The one-mile run is Friday night, but the big race returns Saturday morning, after the pandemic canceled it last year. There is still time to register to run!