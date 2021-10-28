CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern Munich suffer 5-0 thrashing by Borussia Monchengladbach in unceremonious cup exit

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u02ns_0cf9Z03U00

Bayern Munich were dealt their biggest defeat in 43 years as they were knocked out of the DFB Pokal by Borussia Monchengladbach with a 5-0 loss on Wednesday.

Bayern have been impressive so far this season and so it surprised fans as much as the team that they had gone 2-0 down after 15 minutes. A penalty saw the hosts lead 3-0 at half-time and the evening only got better from there.

A brace from Breel Embolo in the second half sealed the win and blew Bayern away to cause a huge upset.

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “I am absolutely shocked. We were just not there. We did not win a single tackle or challenge in the entire first half.

“Everything that could go wrong went wrong. Gladbach did it really well. We were absolutely not there. A blackout. It should not have happened to us in such a way.”

Bayern were the favourites after scoring 33 goals in nine Bundesliga games and not conceding a goal in their three Champions League matches. And even the hosts, who were the first team to score five goals against Bayern since 2012, could not believe the result.

Monchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann said: “We had a super start to the game and we were up 3-0 after just over 20 minutes. You have to earn it but everything fell into place tonight.

“It was like in a trance but also exactly what we had set out to do. We defended superbly. It was very good. If you are 3-0 behind after 20 minutes or so then it affects you mentally.

“Then even Bayern players are only human. We can pat ourselves on the back. You cannot hope for a better start than that against Bayern.”

And Gladbach sports director Max Eberl added: “You dream sometimes of something like that. But you do not ever think that it could actually become reality. It is a historic performance. This evening will go into Gladbach’s history books.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Man City 'Have An Eye' On Serie A Forward - Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund Expected to Offer Challenge for Player

Manchester City were well documented in trying to sign Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane to fill the void created by Sergio Agüero's departure. However, as Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy refused to entertain the prospect of allowing his star striker to leave the club, the Blues failed in their pursuit and resultantly headed into the season without a recognised striker in the first-team squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Five key stats from 4-0 win over Benfica

Bayern Munich earned their third victory of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday night against Benfica. The visitors scored four goals in the second half to storm past Benfica as the hosts were overwhelmed by the Bayern attack in the latter stages of the match. With their third win in three matches, Bayern has a commanding five-point lead at the top of the Group E table entering Matchday Four. Here are five key stats from the 4-0 victory for Die Roten.
UEFA
BBC

Jude Bellingham scores in Borussia Dortmund win, Bayern Munich thrash Hoffenheim

England international Jude Bellingham scored a superb solo goal as Borussia Dortmund won to remain within a point of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. The 18-year-old midfielder collected the ball on the edge of the Arminia Bielefeld penalty area, dribbling past three defenders before chipping in. Emre Can and Mats Hummels...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonas Hofmann
Person
Breel Embolo
Person
Max Eberl
Derrick

Bayern handed its heaviest ever Cup loss, 5-0 at Gladbach

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich usually deals out the thrashings in Germany, not the other way around. The Bavarian powerhouse got a taste of its own medicine on Wednesday when Borussia Mönchengladbach knocked Bayern out of the German Cup with a fully deserved 5-0 victory in front of its ecstatic fans.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry are among the Bayern Munich players SAVAGED by German newspaper Bild, with six stars receiving the WORST possible rating after giants' humiliating 5-0 loss at Borussia Monchengladbach

Just when Bayern Munich's players thought things couldn't get any worse after their 5-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach, German news outlet Bild delivered their own damming assessment of the shocking performance. Bayern were dumped out of the DFB-Pokal Cup in the second round on Wednesday night after suffering a thumping...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Shaken Bayern look to bounce back in Berlin after cup thrashing

Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich boss Hasan Salihamidzic has ordered the shell-shocked Bundesliga leaders to show a response at Union Berlin on Saturday after their historic 5-0 thrashing at Borussia Moenchengladbach. A full-strength side offered little resistance at Borussia Park on Wednesday as Bayern suffered a club-record defeat in the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Super Cup#Dfb Pokal#Bayern Sports
firstsportz.com

DFB- Pokal: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich: Borussia Monchengladbach will welcome German heavyweights Bayern Munich for the second round fixture of the DFB Pokal Cup on the 27th of October. Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich: Preview. Borussia Monchengladbach had to overcome third division opponents FC Kaiserslautern in their first-round match in DFB...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Robert Lewandowski on target as Bayern Munich march on with 4-0 win

Robert Lewandowski took his Bundesliga goal tally into double figures as leaders Bayern Munich coasted to a comfortable 4-0 win over Hoffenheim. Bayern, with manager Julian Nagelsmann absent through illness, were in front after just 16 minutes through Serge Gnabry, who had already seen an earlier effort chalked off for a foul.
SOCCER
ESPN

Gladbach hand Bayern Munich worst loss since 1978 to advance in German Cup

Borussia Monchengladbach sensationally struck three times in the opening 21 minutes to demolish German champions Bayern Munich 5-0 on Wednesday and dump them out of the German Cup second round. Gladbach's dream start yielded two goals from Ramy Bensebaini and one from Kouadio Kone to put them in the driving...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Funny Gladbach Tweet After They Replicate Liverpool's 5-0 Demolition Of Manchester United Against Bayern Munich

Borussia Mönchengladbach posted a humorous response on their English twitter account after a momentous 5-0 victory against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night. The result replicated what Liverpool did at the weekend to Manchester United at Old Trafford. In a shock result Gladbach took apart last year’s Bundesliga champions in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

German Cup: Bayern Munich suffer biggest defeat in 43 years

Bayern Munich suffered their biggest defeat since 1978 as they were thrashed 5-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Cup second round. Gladbach led 1-0 after two minutes and 3-0 by the 21st minute. Kouadio Kone slotted home his first goal for the club before Ramy Bensebaini swept home Jonas...
SOCCER
Taylor Daily Press

Bayern Munich recovers from 5-0 hit: ‘We are humans, not machines’ | Bundesliga

A painful 5-0 defeat in the cup against Borussia Monchengladbach sent Bayern Munich hitting the ground hard. Coach Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t worry too much about a statement: “We can also make mistakes,” he said. Because of the Corona infection, Nagelsmann had to follow pimping from home. “I cried a lot....
SOCCER
ESPN

Bayern Munich score five to bounce back from German Cup loss

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin 5-2 on Saturday and bounced back from their shock midweek German Cup exit to stay top of the Bundesliga. Lewandowski struck with a 15th-minute penalty and then hammered in a free kick for his 12th goal of the campaign, with Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller also on target in a rollercoaster encounter.
MLS
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

It’s Mainz who host Borussia Monchengladbach in matchday 11 of Bundesliga on Friday 5th November. Both sides a coming off victories in their last game. Ahead of the game here is our Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream, preview and prediction details. Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Preview. Mainz recorded their...
SOCCER
BBC

Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica: Robert Lewandowski scores hat-trick as Bayern go through

Robert Lewandowski marked his 100th Champions League appearance with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich beat Benfica to reach the knockout stages. Lewandowski headed in Kingsley Coman's cross and then set up Serge Gnabry's backheel finish. Morato pulled one back before Lewandowski had a weak, low penalty saved in the centre...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

317K+
Followers
129K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy