CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Vulture smashes into nose of plane as it lands in Madrid

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zOnC_0cf9YzPP00

Air passengers were reminded of the very real risk of bird strikes when an enormous black vulture struck the nose of an Airbus A350 yesterday afternoon.

The Iberia aircraft was landing at Madrid ’s Barajas Airport after flying the nine-hour journey from Bogotá, Colombia, when the vast bird hit the plane just below the cockpit.

The impact happened a minute and a half before landing, but the pilots were able to land the aircraft without any problems.

Pictures tweeted by Spanish air traffic control show a sizeable gouge in the plane’s nose-cone, where the radar is located.

“Bird strike from an A350 this noon on Madrid Track 32L decks. A black vulture, one of the largest and heaviest birds in Europe,” tweeted Spain ’s official ATC account, @Controladores.

“The flight has landed safely. The track has been checked and information is transmitted to the rest of the traffic in sequence. #SafetyFirst”

“Bird strike: a very real threat in aviation ,” added the account in a follow-up tweet.

But not all birds are equal - black vultures ( aegypius monachus ) can weigh up to 12 kilograms, and have an average wingspan of 2.5 metres.

Two weeks ago a Ryanair flight which had taken off from Manchester Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Liverpool seven minutes into its journey when a bird hit the engine, making a noise that “sounded more like a motorboat or a propeller engine”, according to one passenger.

Last November, passengers onboard a Boeing 737 flying through Kazakhstan were alarmed when the plane flew into a flock of birds , with some travellers filmed exclaiming, “Are we on fire?”

Research by the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shows that around 61 per cent of bird strikes occur during a flight’s landing, 36 per cent happen during take off, and just 3 per cent occur as the plane is cruising at altitude.

A spokesman for Iberia Airlines told EuroWeeklyNews that there had been no shaking in the cabin after the impact, and that it was only noticed by cabin crew.

The Independent has contacted Iberia for further comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Watch A Plane Make An Emergency Landing On 10-Lane Stretch Of Canadian Highway

Motorists on Toronto’s highway 407 on Wednesday were surprised to discover that the left-lane hog slowing traffic on the toll road was actually a small, single-engine airplane. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the stretch of highway, shortly after taking off from Buttonville airport in Markham,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Strikes#Air Traffic Control#Kazakhstan#Vulture#Airbus A350#Spanish#Madrid Barajas#Se Ha Revisado#Atc#Controladores#Safetyfirst
WBRE

American Airlines landing larger planes at AVP

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some good news for those who fly out of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. You could now find yourself on a larger aircraft. “It felt like I was going to a big airport, it felt really nice,” said Jessup resident Maxine Rogers. Larger plane and jet service is attractive to travelers. […]
SCRANTON, PA
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Robb Report

ZeroAvia and Alaska Airlines Plan to Launch a 76-Seat Hydrogen-Fueled Airliner by 2024

ZeroAvia doesn’t see going all-electric as the only path towards cleaner air travel. The British-American aviation company has announced that it’s teaming up with Alaska Airlines to build what would be the world’s largest zero-emission, hydrogen-fueled passenger plane, reports New Atlas. The aircraft isn’t just some far-fetched concept, either. The partners believe it will be ready to start flying commercially as soon as 2024. ZeroAvia has built H2 (the molecular form for hydrogen) airplanes before, but its latest project is easily its biggest undertaking yet. The plane will have 76 seats, making it almost twice as large as similar projects from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ash from erupting volcano forces Spanish islanders indoors

Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma are telling people who live near an erupting volcano to stay indoors because of a heavy fall of ash that has forced the cancellation of flights and school classes.The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, which is part of Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa has been spewing lava, ash and gases for more than six weeks. The eruption has alternately surged and ebbed since Sept. 19.Local air quality is “extremely unfavorable” because of high levels of small particles in the air, emergency services belonging to the Canary Islands government...
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

Never Do This When Your Flight Is Canceled, Travel Expert Warns

While demand for travel surges, airlines are struggling to beef up operations amid pandemic disruptions, and widespread flight cancellations have caused major travel headaches for many passengers. So if you're taking to the skies, plan to exercise patience—and tenacity. And above all else, make sure you come prepared with a game plan. With help from the experts at Scott's Cheap Flights, learn what to do—and what not to do—if your flight is canceled.
TRAVEL
CNN

Why flying is so bad and about to get worse

New York (CNN Business) — Canceled flights, packed planes, rising fares and violent outbursts are the new normal for air travel. Flying is getting worse for both passengers and crews. The problems run deeper than the operational meltdowns that caused Southwest (LUV) and American Airlines (AAL) to cancel thousands of...
LIFESTYLE
Eos

An Explanation, at Last, for Mysterious “Zen Stones”

Every once in a while, nature produces something with captivating fragility. Such is the case with Zen stones, which seemingly hover above frozen lakes, their masses supported by thin, sometimes nearly invisible, pedestals of ice. Researchers have now determined the physics underpinning the formation of Zen stones using laboratory experiments and numerical simulations. Sublimation of ice plays a key role, the team discovered, which puts Zen stones in rare company with other sublimation-sculpted natural features such as penitentes.
EARTH SCIENCE
johnnyjet.com

Should You Cancel Your American or Southwest Airlines Holiday Tickets and Rebook on Another Carrier?

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. It looks like American Airlines (AA) and Southwest (SWA) are starting to catch up with their out-of-sync schedules. According to FlightAware, AA has *only* canceled 95 flights so far today and delayed 166, while SWA has canceled 14 and so far has delayed 259 flights. Keep in mind, it’s only 11:30amPT so these numbers will no doubt grow but it’s still a big improvement from yesterday.
LIFESTYLE
healththoroughfare.com

Most Powerful Underwater Eruption Creates a New Volcano

A major volcanic event occurred in 2018, a few kilometers away from the Eastern coast of Mayotte, meaning a French territory. After the investigation started, a new volcano was found, according to Yahoo News. The study paper confirms the following:. This is the largest active submarine eruption ever documented. An...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

317K+
Followers
129K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy