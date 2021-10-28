CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man who spent three months living in airport terminal acquitted of trespassing charges

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWacJ_0cf9Yxdx00

A man who spent three months living in an airport terminal has been acquitted of trespassing charges.

Aditya Singh, 37, made himself at home in a secured area of a terminal at Chicago O'Hare International Airport from October 2020 to January 2021.

Having flown from LA to Chicago, he was due to catch an onward flight to India.

But instead he stayed put, later telling authorities he was “scared to go home due to Covid”.

Other passengers had reportedly been giving him food during his prolonged stay.

Singh was apprehended on 16 January 2021 after two United Airlines employees noticed he was using an airport worker’s lost ID badge to gain access to a secure area.

He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and theft, reported the Chicago Tribune .

Cook County Judge Adrienne Davis acquitted Singh on the charge of trespassing earlier this week.

The Transportation Security Administration had already determined that he hadn’t violated airport regulations.

“Mr Singh did not breach or improperly enter secured areas – he arrived there like tens of thousands of arriving passengers do every day, by stepping off a plane,” said a spokesperson.

“While we won’t speculate on Mr Singh’s motivations, he decided to remain in the secure area and made every effort to blend in as a passenger and airline employee until his arrest.”

Originally from India, Singh, who has a masters degree in hospitality, had been living in Orange, California, and looking after a friend’s elderly relative.

Friends reported that he was living at the airport as a “spiritual awakening of sorts”, with one sharing a text message Singh had sent her with the Chicago Tribune: “I'm actually growing spiritually due to this experience and I know I will come out stronger,” it read.

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plane diverted after passenger attacks flight attendant

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - An American Airlines flight landed early after a passenger physically assaulted a female flight attendant. Witnesses say the initial dispute was about wearing a mask. Flight 976 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York was diverted to Denver International after a passenger assaulted...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Man, due to Covid fears, hiding at Chicago airport for 3 months

CHICAGO — A man who spent three months living in a secured terminal at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport instead of flying home to India as he had planned has been acquitted on a felony trespassing charge. Cook County Judge Adrienne Davis acquitted Aditya Singh on the charge this week without...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Man who was arrested for using £100 coin to pay for his fuel at a Tesco Extra garage is awarded £5,000 in damages by police

A man who was arrested for using a £100 commemorative coin to pay for his fuel at a Tesco Extra has been awarded £5,000 in damages by police. Brett Chamberlain, 54, who works as a carpenter, filled up his car with £60 worth of diesel at a Tesco Extra in Exeter in July last year and was refused by staff, who would not accept his payment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAZ

Man found on airfield at Yeager Airport charged

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man taken into custody Wednesday morning after being found on the airfield at Yeager Airport is now facing charges, airport officials confirm. According to Yeager Airport, Christopher Wayne Howard, 30, of North Carolina was charged with a violation of the critical infrastructure protection act, obstructing officers and resisting arrest.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Terminal#Trespassing#Criminal Trespass#Covid#The Chicago Tribune
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation about a man trying to lure a little girl into his car near the campground where Cleo disappeared 7 years ago - as police reveal WHY they spent hours searching her parents' house

An attempted abduction of a child several years ago at the Blowholes campsite where Cleo was last seen has heightened fears a kidnapper could be operating in the region. A newly resurfaced social media post reveals a girl was approached by 'a man in his late 40s with a beard driving a small red car' at the popular holiday spot in 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
United Airlines
International Business Times

Woman Plunges To Her Death After 'Free Flying' Without Secured Harness [Video]

A 33-year-old mom of three in Kazakhstan died after a communications mishap resulted in her leaping off a building without a secured "free-flying" cord. Yevgenia Leontyeva fell 82 feet to her death while she was partaking in "rope free-flying" — a stunt similar to bungee jumping — from the roof of a hotel in the Kazakh city of Karaganda Sunday, the New York Post reported.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

317K+
Followers
129K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy